South Canterbury Young Enterprise students recognised at regional final

Timaru Boys' High School student Moss Peake talks about his Young Enterprise team's toothpaste tablets, which have sleep-inducing properties aimed solving insomnia.

A group of Timaru students inspired by sleepless nights at a school hostel has won the South Canterbury Young Enterprise regional final and will attend the national finals in December.

The Timaru Boys’ High School Pearly White team, made up of Moss Peake, Jack Scott, Olly Evans, Charlie Paul, Jack Neal and Ben Shaw, received the South Canterbury Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) regional final trophy and certificate, and each student received a Massey scholarship valued at $1000.

The students set up Pearly White at the start of 2023, raising between $3500 and $4000 to fund development of the New Zealand-made chewable tablets venture.

The tablets, when chewed, turn into a toothpaste. They contain tart cherry, which is said to support melatonin levels in the body, which in turn enables relaxation and helps promote sleep.

After chewing the tablet into a paste, users then brush their teeth as normal.

The regional finals were held in Timaru on Tuesday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Boys’ High School students show off prototypes of their Pearly White tablets in August. From left are Charlie Paul, Jack Scott, Jack Neal, Olly Evans and Moss Peake.

The finalists were: Gold Tiki Ventures, from Twizel Area School; HumbleBee, from Mt Hutt College; Bookie for a Rookie, from Mountainview High School; and Pearly White.

Each team presented to a panel of judges: Leonie Rasmussen, from Ara; Ben Millington, from Todd Mudie Group; and Gordon Handy, the president of the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce.

“During the South Canterbury YES regional finals, student companies showcased their inventive products and services, each addressing real world challenges,’’ South Canterbury YES regional co-ordinator Stacey Gallagher said.

“Our students demonstrated a remarkable level of innovation and determination.’’

Chamber chief executive Wendy Smith said the community took immense pride in supporting the aspirations of its young leaders.

Supplied Pearly White team members (absent Ben Shaw) pose with their regional final trophy and certificate. From left are Charlie Paul, Olly Evans, Moss Peake, Jack Neal and Jack Scott.

“The regional finals were a celebration of our region’s potential future business leaders and were made possible by our generous sponsors, Ara and Todd Mudie Group, alongside our national sponsors.’’

Pearly White will attend the Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme national finals on December 4 and will compete against regional winners from throughout New Zealand for the grand title of New Zealand YES Company of the Year.

In addition to the students’ success, two South Canterbury YES teachers received nominations for the Sir James Fletcher Award for Most Inspiring Teacher: Minka Webb from Mt Hutt College and Murray Kuperus from Mountainview High School.

“Both Minka and Murray are extraordinary educators who have no doubt left an indelible mark on all those privileged to be a part of their classrooms,’’ Gallagher said.

“They have both taught YES for a number of years, and we are fortunate to have such high-calibre YES teachers in South Canterbury.”

South Canterbury's regional winners for 2023:

Pearly White from Timaru Boys’ High School

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce Spirit of Enterprise Award: Gold Tiki Venture from Twizel Area School

Ara – South/Mid Canterbury Sustainability Award: HumbleBee from Mt Hutt College

Ara Te Pūkenga Sustainability Award: Bookie for a Rookie from Mountainview High School