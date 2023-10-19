Parole for driver who killed five Timaru teenagers

Tyreese Stuart Fleming at his sentencing in the High Court at Timaru in June 2022.

The driver who killed five teenagers when he crashed his overloaded car north of Timaru in August 2021 has been paroled after serving 17 months of a 30-month jail term.

Tyreese Stuart Fleming, now aged 21, was 19 when he lost control of his car and crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Seadown and Meadow roads in Washdyke.

The speeding vehicle was torn apart when it hit the pole, killing passengers Javarney Drummond, 15, Niko Hill, 15, Andrew Goodger, 15, Jack Wallace, 16, and Joseff McCarthy, 16.

Fleming was jailed in the High Court at Timaru in June 2022 after admitting five charges of dangerous driving causing death. He was originally charged with five counts of manslaughter.

He was driving his passengers just three days after gaining his restricted licence and had consumed alcohol. One of the passengers was in the car boot when the crash occurred. Fleming was the only survivor.

The New Zealand Parole Board's decision, released on Thursday morning, shows Fleming was released from prison on Wednesday to reside and work in Christchurch.

One of his parole conditions was not to enter the Timaru and Temuka districts or an eastern suburb of Christchurch as defined in writing unless he has the prior written approval of a probation officer.

Nineteen-year-old Tyreese Fleming admitted causing the deaths of five teenagers in a crash near Timaru in August 2021.

Fleming appeared before the board on September 21 at Christchurch Men’s Prison, having previously been declined parole at a hearing in May. The board had raised concerns that he presented ongoing risks and was not truly remorseful.

In Thursday’s decision, panel convenor Serina Bailey said the board had met some of the victims during the week who “mostly felt Fleming should be serving his whole sentence”.

“The board acknowledges that the victims have been deeply impacted by the offending, and while the role of the board is to assess community safety and risk, we acknowledge the ongoing impacts of Fleming’s offending.”

The decision said Fleming had completed individual psychological sessions and prepared a safety plan with the psychologist.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Family members react to the sentencing of Tyreese Stuart Fleming, outside the High Court at Timaru on June 29, 2022.

“There is no further treatment available to him within the prison environment. He has been assessed as [at] low risk of reoffending and is therefore not eligible for the youth programme,” Bailey’s decision said.

“Fleming has arranged accommodation … in Christchurch. The board has been advised Fleming will be residing with others who have been assessed as suitable for him to do so.”

Fleming’s lawyer, Leticia Glover, submitted that Fleming had updated his safety plan since initially preparing it. She also said he had good external support on release and had worked very hard throughout his prison time with respect to facing stressors and developing coping mechanisms.

“Glover summarised by stating that Fleming was not an undue risk and could be safely released back into the community with the work he has completed, safety planning, supported accommodation and other supports,” the report said.

Composite/Stuff Three of the five teenagers who were killed in a car crash near Timaru on August 7, 2021. From left are Niko Hill, Javarney Drummond, and Andrew Goodger.

“Fleming said that he found the psychologist’s sessions helpful in assessing his high-risk situations and how to manage these … His time in prison, which was initially difficult for him, has given him time for reflection on his actions and the grief he has caused.”

The board said Fleming’s safety plan was appropriate and that he was “no longer considered an undue risk”.

His parole conditions include a curfew imposed from 9pm to 6am as well as requirements to be electronically monitored; not to possess, use or consume alcohol, controlled drugs or psychoactive substances except controlled drugs prescribed by a health professional; and “not to have contact or otherwise associate with any victim of his offending, directly or indirectly”.

Fleming, who was disqualified from driving for five years when sentenced in June 2022, was reminded not to drive unless lawfully entitled to do so and not to be in possession of a motor vehicle without the prior written approval of a probation officer.