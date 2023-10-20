Waimataitai School pupils use ShakeOut drill to prepare for Alpine Fault rupture

Waimataitai School pupils were back under their desks on Thursday for an earthquake drill, just a month after a magnitude 6 earthquake near Timaru had them ducking for cover.

This week, they were practising for the big one, as part of the New Zealand ShakeOut – the country’s national earthquake drill and tsunami hīkoi (evacuation).

It is held to remind people of the right action to take during an earthquake or a tsunami.

Principal Jonathan Young said the school wanted its pupils to be prepared in case the Alpine Fault ruptured.

“We do these things each year ... because we are aware ...we are going to have a large earthquake event ... probably in our lifetime, which will be a very serious shakeup.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Principal Jonathan Young says the school aims to prepare pupils to “cope with any eventuality”.

“We want to prepare our students to be able to cope with any eventuality – and not only for the big earthquakes that might come but also the little shakes that scare people and cause damage in our communities.”

Earlier this year, Dr Rob Langridge, a GNS scientist in Wellington and an earthquake geologist studying the active fault lines of New Zealand, said he wanted the community to get talking, to know their neighbours, to make a plan, and to be prepared for the Alpine Fault rupture.

He spoke in South Canterbury on behalf of AF8,​ a programme of scientific modelling, response planning and community engagement, in anticipation of a magnitude 8 earthquake on the Alpine Fault.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Waimataitai School pupils assemble on the playground on Thursday after their ShakeOut drill.

The Alpine Fault is an 800-kilometre-long seismic feature on the west side of the Southern Alps. It runs roughly from Milford Sound in the south to Lewis Pass in the north.

Over the past 7000 years, it has significantly ruptured 27 times – about once every 300 years. The most recent big movement was 306 years ago in 1717.

Scientists believe there is a 75% chance it will rupture in the next 50 years and that there is an 82% chance it will be magnitude 8 or slightly higher.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pictured are 5-year-olds Jahri McCarthy, Freya Sheehan and Isla Cosgrave under their desks as part of Thursday’s ShakeOut drill.

An animation created by AF8 shows a model scenario of the energy from a Milford quake passing under the southern hydroelectricity lakes less than a minute later. The energy hits Timaru and the loose sediments of the Canterbury Plains at about the 1.45-minute mark.

“Some of the model scenarios indicate a band of damaging shaking in South Canterbury,’’ Langridge said.

“Parts of Timaru would not move as much on more solid rock, and some of the areas of Temuka are on deep alluvial settlement, so it could be stronger there.’’

The shaking then arrives in Christchurch about 2.20 minutes after the initial rupture, lasting more than a minute. The shaking keeps travelling north and slams Marlborough-Nelson and Wellington.