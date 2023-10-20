Grieving dad struggles on with life as son's killer paroled

Robyn and Stephen Drummond with a photo of their son, Javarney, who died, along with four other teenagers, when a car driven by Tyreese Fleming slammed into a power pole at Washdyke, Timaru, in 2021.

Stephen Drummond feels he is living a prison sentence and is adamant the man guilty of killing his 15-year-old son, and four other teenagers in 2021, should still be in prison.

The Timaru father spoke out on Friday about the New Zealand Parole Board’s decision to grant parole on Wednesday to Tyreese Stuart Fleming who was jailed in the High Court at Timaru for 30 months on June 29, 2022, for the driving deaths of five teenagers just north of Timaru.

“I disagree on what they've (Parole Board) done and let him out,” Drummond told The Timaru Herald.

“He got a light sentence anyway.

“He got three months per kid ... so you go and kill five kids and drink and drive, and you get a three-month prison sentence for each kid. It's actually crap​.”

Drummond’s son, Javarney, along with Niko Hill, 15, Andrew Goodger, 15, Jack Wallace, 16, and Joseff McCarthy, 16, were killed instantly when the overloaded Nissan Bluebird, driven by Fleming, hit a power pole at the intersection of Meadows and Seadown roads with such force it was torn in two just before 7.30pm on August 7, 2021.

Fleming, 19 at the time and the only survivor from the crash, was driving on a three-day-old restricted licence and had been drinking.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Family members react to the sentencing of Tyreese Stuart Fleming, outside the High Court at Timaru on June 29, 2022.

Drummond said the system was not about the victims, and needed revamping.

“They found him accommodation, found him a job (in Christchurch) ... it's about rehabilitation ... it's just about what they can do for him, it's got nothing to do with the five kids that are dead.

“It is not about what you've lost, it's about what they can do for the person that is still living.

“We are living the prison sentence of not having a kid ... every day is really hard work ... the past couple of years have been quite a big struggle.

“At the end of the day, emotionally, it has been a struggle because he (Fleming) tried getting parole earlier and was refused. This is the second time round, and he has got parole.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Tyreese Stuart Fleming appears in the High Court at Timaru in June 2022 for his sentencing on five charges of dangerous driving causing death.

“We are not the only family that's gone through the grief. It is times five, it's just not one mistake. It's not just one person grieving, it's actually 10 parents plus kids, families and friends.”

Drummond said the sentence for killing five people was not a lot.

“The problem about it is they value his life, and not the five that is dead because it's about the living.

"Three months is a holiday, not a prison sentence."

Drummond said the family had tried to move on "but at the end of the day you grieve at not having your 15-year-old kid".

"He would have been 18 this Christmas. He would have been starting to experience his life. He maybe would have had a girlfriend by now. He could be doing lots of things.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Stephen Drummond holds a photo of his son, Javarney, one of five teenagers killed in a car crash at Washdyke, Timaru, on August 7, 2021.

"He would have had a job. He was a very bright kid. The whole five that died were quite clever, bright kids and they weren't up to no good.

"A lot of people think they were just in the car with a group of their mates. The problem you've got, and the world probably doesn't understand, is that they knew Tyreese, but they didn't know him as a friend.”

Drummond said they believed the ride was not arranged.

"They've just piled in and went for a ride ... a 7.5km ride turned into five dead.

"We never properly move on. We've lost something that we will never get back and at the end of the day we've just got to try and put it aside and make do with the best you've got.”

Stuff An aerial view of the scene of the crash near the corner of Seadown and Meadows roads north of Washdyke, Timaru.

Drummond is sceptical that time will help them heal, adding, "I hope it does, but no I don't reckon it will".

He has never talked to Fleming.

“He's not allowed near me for another year when his sentence finishes ... even if he wanted to talk to me he's not allowed to.

“At the end of the day, if I ever talked to him, I was just going to ask him how he was getting on. I didn't get the opportunity ... I'll let him talk to me if he wants to talk to me.”