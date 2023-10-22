Swimmers in South Canterbury urged to stay up to date on water quality

The western end of Caroline Bay where the beach is carved by water from a stormwater drainage creek.

South Canterbury’s medical officer of health is urging swimmers to stay up to date this summer on the quality of their favourite lakes, rivers and beaches in the region.

Te Whatu Ora’s Dr Matthew Reid said it was important that people followed the recommendations on water quality information signs at swimming sites, to avoid the possibility of becoming seriously ill from swimming at sites with unsafe levels of bacteria or toxic algae.

Every summer, Environment Canterbury checks the health of 32 popular swimming sites around the region and advises which waterways contain unsafe levels of bacteria or cyanobacteria (toxic algae). Exposure to these could be harmful to swimmers’ health.

Based on the most recent testing, swimming was not recommended at five sites across South Canterbury, Te Whatu Ora said.

The five sites were: near the stormwater outlet “Whale Creek” at west Caroline Bay; Pareora River at Evan’s Crossing; Pareora River at Pareora Huts; the Ewarts Corner boat ramp at Lake Opuha; and the Waihao River at Black Hole.

Reid said there would be a warning sign at each site to tell swimmers it was not safe to swim there.

Those looking at swimming in South Canterbury were asked to check the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa website at lawa.org.nz for the latest information, as the water quality could change during summer.

“Swimmers are urged to avoid getting in the water within 48 hours of significant rainfall as heavy rain can wash contaminants into our waterways, reducing the quality of the water within a short period of time,” Reid said.

“If people heed the warnings and take care to avoid the water during this time, we can all have a safe summer enjoying our beloved waterways.”

AL WILLIAMS/Stuff Kingston Barnes, then 10, of Timaru, jumps into the water off the pier at Caroline Bay in 2021.

River locations where the water quality was considered good at the moment included the Waihi Gorge, the Otaio River Gorge, and the Opihi River at Saleyards Bride and Waipopo Huts.

The agencies involved in South Canterbury’s joint recreational water monitoring programme have different but complementary roles.

Environment Canterbury carries out the sampling, analysis and reporting of single samples and long-term grades. The National Public Health Service, which is part of Te Whatu Ora, undertakes health risk assessment and issues and removes temporary health warnings based on results of testing.

District councils inform the public about health risks, including by installing signage onsite.