Motorsport and golf simulation arcade to open in Timaru

House of Sports Simulation owner Hamish Brader talks about his new venture in Timaru.

A lack of indoor entertainment options in Timaru prompted a local to combine his passions and open a sports simulation arcade in the town’s CBD, the first of its kind for the town.

House Of Sports Simulation (HOSS), located in the Royal Arcade, is the brainchild of Hamish Brader, and combines his passion for motorsport and golf, set in an indoor, virtual and simulated environment.

“My aim was to offer the people of Timaru something new and different.

“The Royal Arcade, and the town, needed something cool to offer people, and something that wasn't just retail,” Brader said.

He said whether people were looking for a bit of fun, entertainment for a special occasion or they wanted to hone their golfing or motorsport skills, the new venture would cater to them.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff House of Sports Simulation owner Hamish Brader has a go on a simulator on Wednesday.

Officially opening on November 1, Brader said the business was something he had wanted to do for the past six years and following the Covid-19 pandemic, he finally saw the chance to do it.

“Since Covid-19 there have been advancements in Virtual Reality [VR] technology and simulators, and the cost of the software and hardware for them has reduced a lot.”

Brader said he put together the components of the four different levels of simulated motorsport experience himself, over the course of a year.

The sophistication of the simulators increases at each level.

“The screens get bigger and the game becomes more immersive the higher you go.

“With the platinum option, I went all out. The system is state-of-the-art, and gives the person a complete experience of being in a race car.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff There are eight motor sport simulators at House Of Sports Simulation.

People can virtually drive on raceways around the world, including Timaru’s Levels Raceway.

Brader also has a virtual golf room that can accommodate up to six players at a time.

“HOSS can be used for team-building too. We can host 30 people at a time, and people can race with each other.”

Looking ahead, Brader planned to offer drinks and nibbles, once he obtains a liquor licence.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pictured on the right is the platinum level motorsport simulator. The two systems on the left are gold level simulators.

HOSS is not suitable for young children due to minimum height requirements to operate the simulators. Bookings can now be made on the business website, and annual memberships are available. Walk-ins will be accommodated based on availability.