South Canterbury farmer races to world jet boating title

Cannington farmer Andrew Scott with his jet boat plus the medals and trophies won when he and co-driver Hamish Tovey finished first in the CX class of the World Jet Boat Marathon held over a week on seven South Island rivers.

A world jet boating title win is taking its time to sink in for a South Canterbury farmer.

Andrew Scott, who farms at Cannington about 34km west of Timaru in the Waimate District, drove his aptly named boat, Cannington, to victory in the CX class of the World Jet Boat Marathon held on seven South Island rivers in an event that finished on Sunday.

“I'm just stoked to get it done … Absolutely stoked – still can't believe it,” he said.

“It is an ultra-competitive class, and we had just five seconds between first and second.”

While New Zealanders dominated the entries and the results, there were also a handful of racers from Canada and the United States.

Racing was held on the Kawarau, Dart, Matukituki, Waitaki, Rakaia, Waiau and Waimakariri rivers.

In winning the CX class, which sits below the unlimited and A classes, Scott and his co-driver, Hamish Tovey, finished sixth overall, which Scott said was “pretty good”.

They were the second-fastest piston-engined boat given that the unlimited-class racers run turbines and “reach crazy speeds”, he said.

Kiwi Roger Preston was the overall title winner, with his unlimited boat finishing in 4hr 50min 33sec. Scott’s time was 5hr 34min 50sec, which put him ahead of several A-class and unlimited entries.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Andrew Scott with his jet boat, Cannington, in which he won the CX class at the World Jet Boat Marathon.

The top speed in Scott’s boat is 161kph, or 100mph, but the turbine-powered unlimited-class boats can reach 190kph.

“Things happen pretty fast at that speed on a river,” he said. “There's a bit going on in the boat.”

Scott said the aim was to get the boat flying by having the least water resistance as possible between the water and the hull. Helping to achieve that were adjustable wings on the bow to lift or lower the boat depending on wind direction.

“Wind … makes a huge amount of difference to racing. The wings are adjustable through an electric motor onboard and are being adjusted all the time.”

Scott said things had gone well for the six-strong team (driver, co-driver, trailer crew and two mechanics) and the performance was built around good preparation.

The only mechanical worry was “a bit of oil on board” after the Waitaki River run.

“We were able to keep going. We got it fixed overnight and were back in business,” he said.

“Really, it was a pretty flawless run – just the odd wear and tear from hitting a few rocks.”

RIver Racing NZ/Supplied Andrew Scott and Hamish Tovey drive Cannington on their way to the CX Class title at the World Jet Boat Marathon.

Scott is undecided on his racing plans for the future as he weighs up whether “to take the plunge” and try to level up.

“It would be nice to move up and race the big boys if we could … It is another level of costs, but we are working on new plans.”

He got into the sport after undertaking some patrol boating when the worlds were last in New Zealand.

"We started in FX class and have since moved up to CX class, which is basically a ‘crate motor’ class and all the boats have pretty similar speeds.”

He has been racing the current boat for about two-and-a-half years, and last season he was crowned New Zealand CX champion over the whole season.

A racing setup like his costs between $50,000 and $60,000, but Scott said there were also ongoing costs.