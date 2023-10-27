South Canterbury wakes up to cold and snowy Friday

Photographer George Empson took this photo of snowfall at Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Friday morning.

Lake Takapō/Tekapo woke up to a flurry of snow and Timaru woke up to a chilly morning on Friday after a warm Thursday in the South Canterbury region.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​ said Thursday was “quite warm”, with Timaru reaching a high of 23.1C and Aoraki/Mt Cook reaching 16C thanks to westerly and northwesterly winds.

However, “a number of cold fronts” had moved up the country since, bringing in the cold weather that the region woke up to on Friday, she said.

The weather was expected to warm up again over the weekend.

Friday at Aoraki/Mt Cook was forecast to be partly cloudy with a few snow showers that would clear towards midday and then become fine, accompanied by fresh southerlies.

The maximum temperature forecast for the day was 8C and the minimum forecast was -3C.

Saturday at Aoraki/Mt Cook was expected to be fine with light winds, a high of 13C and a low of 0C.

A fine day with a high of 15C was on the cards for Sunday, but the weather was predicted to become cloudy in the evening with light winds. A low of 3C was expected.

Towards the coast, Timaru was forecast to get showers on Friday that would clear in the afternoon and then become fine. Southwesterlies developing in the morning would ease in the evening.

A high of 12C and a low of -1C were expected.

Saturday in Timaru would be fine with a high of 16C and a low of 2C. Easterlies would develop for a time in the afternoon and then in the evening.

Sunday in the port city would be fine with northeasterlies developing in the morning, a high of 17C and a low of 4C.