High Court dismisses Timaru woman's appeal against convictions, including assault on police officer

Justice Rachel Dunningham has dismissed a Timaru woman’s appeal to the High Court over her convictions and sentence on charges, including assaulting a police officer, in September 2022. (File photo)

The High Court has dismissed a Timaru woman's bid to have three convictions, including resisting and assaulting a police officer, overturned.

Jessica May Cross was convicted in the Timaru District Court on September 30, 2022, on three charges – disorderly behaviour, resisting a police officer and assaulting a police officer - and was sentenced to nine months’ supervision and 40 hours’ community work.

She appealed both the convictions and sentences before Justice Rachel Dunningham on October 13, 2023, with the decision released publicly this week.

Justice Dunningham's decision said the charges arose from an incident when Cross was at The Warehouse in Timaru.

Cross was approached by a manager and a security guard who attempted to trespass her, apparently as a consequence of something which happened on a previous occasion.

"Cross refused to accept a verbal trespass, and she also refused to accept a written trespass and police were called.

"Two officers asked her to leave multiple times, which she refused to do so. At this stage, Cross was described as being ‘assertive’ and ‘vocal’ and unwilling to accept the advice she was trespassed.

"She agreed to leave the store, but there her behaviour escalated. She could be heard from inside the store screaming and abusing the officers saying, for instance, 'F..k you, f..k this I’m not trespassed'.

"One constable considered members of the public looked shocked or offended.

"The officers eventually arrested Cross for disorderly behaviour, though she did not accept the arrest and resisted being placed in handcuffs.

"She had to be escorted to the police car by the two officers and screamed while going with them.

"When one constable leaned forward to open the police car and clear some space, Cross struck the other constable with her elbow before kneeing her in the groin. The constable appeared to be in pain a few seconds later."

Justice Dunningham said the District Court judge had considered Cross’s evidence “entirely unconvincing and unworthy of belief” as well as being “implausible” and “not consistent” with the manner in which she behaved in the store.

"The judge considered that if he accepted the prosecution evidence as to the language used by Cross, the charge of disorderly behaviour would be made out given the nature of the language, its repetition, and the circumstances of its delivery, being in the mid-afternoon with members of the public around.

"Judge Large placed considerable weight, in resolving the conflict of evidence, on the evidence of independent bystanders.

"Some of their evidence was unchallenged, and one witness in particular had come forward unprompted, rather than being approached by the police. This evidence concerned Cross yelling and using abusive language, struggling during the process of her arrest, and assaulting a constable.

“Multiple witnesses noted the constable appearing to be in pain. This evidence was consistent with that of the officers. The judge acknowledged a video of the incident did not conclusively show a blow being delivered but noted issues with its filming."

The justice said the High Court may only allow an appeal against conviction if satisfied that the trial judge “erred in his or her assessment of the evidence to such an extent that a miscarriage of justice has occurred”, or that “a miscarriage of justice has occurred for any reason”.

Tim Jackson, the lawyer for Cross, submitted there was insufficient evidence for the Judge to convict and questioned the evidence of the several witnesses, submitting it was exaggerated, speculative, biased and reconstructed.

He submitted it was not possible for Cross to have, while handcuffed and in heels, elbowed the constable, turned, and delivered a knee to the groin with her left leg.

Jackson further argued the judge was wrong to reject Cross’s evidence, saying she was consistent as to the central events and her explanations were plausible.

Justice Dunningham reviewed each of Judge Large’s decisions separately, taking into account the evidence, and submissions from Jackson and Crown prosecutor Shawn McManus before dismissing all the applications.