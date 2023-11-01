Police seek owners of recovered tools stolen across South Canterbury

Sergeant Bryan Ennis says the Waimate police station, pictured, has become “more of a tool shed” over the past fortnight, and a number of the recovered items are yet to be claimed. (File photo)

Police are hoping to hear from the owners of a range of tools stolen in South Canterbury in recent weeks.

Sergeant Bryan Ennis, of Waimate, said the town’s police station had become “more of a tool shed” over the past fortnight after officers recovered a range of tools, which they believed had been stolen from tradespeople.

Ennis said most of the recovered equipment had been reunited with the rightful owners, but a number of items were yet to be claimed.

“The remaining tools include floats, skill saws, battery and impact drills, jig saws, and other items, including fishing rods, three golf clubs, and a heat press, of all things.

“It’s believed the thefts occurred around South Canterbury over the past few weeks and mainly targeted tradies, such as builders and plasterers.

“Anyone who has had tools stolen recently should visit the Waimate police station and bring proof of ownership, such as serial numbers or a police report.”

Ennis said he was hoping to find as many owners as possible.

He encouraged all tool owners to keep a record of serial numbers or buy a cheap engraver to mark valuable equipment.

“It can be onerous work, and a bit time consuming at the outset. But it really does make life easier for everyone when we recover stolen goods.

“And it’s not just tools – also make sure you have a list of serial numbers for all your valuable equipment, such as laptops or TVs. You never know when it’s going to come in handy.”

He said the station would be open between 8am and 4pm from Monday to Friday.