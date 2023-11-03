Police held off shooting man waving loaded cut down rifle at them

A section of Coonoor Rd, Timaru, was closed on October 16, 2022, when a man was waving a loaded cut down .22 calibre pump action rifle at police.

A man who unsuccessfully "goaded" police in Timaru into shooting him was jailed for two years on Wednesday but walked out of court on time served.

Daniel David Thomson-Witika was at a "low point in his life and looking for assistance from police to bring it all to an end”, Judge Campbell Savage said in Timaru District Court.

"He armed himself and went out on the street and goaded police into shooting him. They didn't," the judge said.

The 26-year-old, who has been in custody since his arrest on October 16, 2022, told police that he had been struggling to leave the King Cobras gang, struggling with a recent relationship break up, was struggling with his mental health and had stopped taking his medication.

Thomson-Witika waved a loaded cut down .22 calibre pump action rifle at police during the incident in Coonoor​ Rd and was being sentenced on guilty pleas to charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, threatening to kill (representative), possessing methamphetamine and possessing a meth pipe.

The summary of facts said the defendant had yelled, "I've lost everything and got nothing,” during an argument with his mother.

The summary said two constables, 118 metres away from the address, watched the defendant make hand gestures and heard him yell abuse.

“He raised the rifle, extending his arm and pointed it at both officers who moved into concealment within the trees.

"The defendant was displaying extremely elevated and erratic behaviour.

"He was screaming and yelling at police.

"After a period, the defendant showed police both his hands held above his head in a sign of surrender. He was arrested."

The firearm, located inside a recycle bin next to the back door, had six live rounds, one was in the chamber and five in the pump action magazine.

Thomson-Witika’s lawyer, Anselm Williams, said the situation was far more complicated than being basically an angry man with a gun who was unhappy being confronted by police.

Williams said there were factors in the defendant's past, including childhood deprivation, an involvement with gangs and attempts to step away from that scene, and his mental health situation.

Williams said those factors and the early guilty plea credit could get the sentence down to two years jail or below.

Judge Dravitzki said the two reports - pre-sentence and psychological - were steering him towards intensive supervision.

"No matter what I do today, he's still effectively served two years' imprisonment.

"My concern now is not really to hold him accountable because that's already been done.

"I still like the concept of deterrence, so that people know that if they wave guns around at police they are likely to go to prison."

Judge Savage said while sentencing the defendant to something less was not really sending that signal, his concern was what happens to Thomson-Witika “when he steps beyond the [prison] wire”.

"Obviously you have had some difficulties in your past and they may continue. I want to give you as much help as I can."

From Judge Savage's three-year jail term starting point, he allowed a 20% early guilty plea discount and then further allowances for childhood deprivation, the mental anguish he had been labouring under and steps taken to help with his future, which reduced the term to two years. The sentence also included 12 months of release conditions.

In explaining the conditions, Judge Savage said, "We are not trying to crowd your life, we are trying to get you through the next year or so, so you come out clean."

Where to get help