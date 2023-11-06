Waimate Christmas Child back to help spread festive cheer for seventh year

Hundreds of gifts, co-ordinated by mayoress Lyn Stringer, have been donated to families doing it tough at Christmas.

Waimate’s Christmas Child initiative is back for the seventh year to ensure children, in families struggling to get by, wake up to presents this year.

Spearheaded by mayoress Lyn Stringer, the Waimate District Council is encouraging residents to get into the giving spirit and support the Christmas Child initiative.

Hundreds of gifts, co-ordinated by Stringer, have been donated to families doing it tough during the festive season over the years, with support growing each year.

Now in its seventh year, Stringer said every year she is “blown away” by the response to the initiative from the community.

“The capacity of this community to give is just phenomenal,” Stringer said.

“We have parents coming into council’s foyer with their children to donate gifts, and it is a really valuable lesson. Christmas is about giving as well as getting.

“Ours is a district that cares, and it shows the very best of who we are.

“It is incredibly humbling to deliver the parcels and see the emotion on the faces of the parents and caregivers.”

Last year, 76 packages were distributed to families.

Community Link operations manager Jakki Guilford says she has noticed a “greater than usual” demand from families for basic necessities such as paying bills and buying food without extra pressure, such as Christmas.

“We have a cost-of-living crisis and all it takes is for one extra expense to come in and it can be a tipping point,” Guilford said.

The initiative takes referrals from a wide range of social services, and all gifts are given to families within the Waimate District.

Gifts need to be brand new, unwrapped, and can be dropped off at the Waimate District Council reception by 12pm on Friday, December 10.