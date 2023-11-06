Work continues on new $2m workshop at Ara Te Pūkenga Timaru campus

A bird’s eye view of the $2 million workshop build at the Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru campus.

Work continues on a new $2 million workshop at the Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru campus, and is on schedule to be completed by the end of the year, a spokesperson says.

The first sod was turned on the site, on the corner of Theodosia (State Highway 1) and North streets, and a special kohatu (stone) gifted by iwi to form part of the building’s foundation in July at a ceremony led by Ngāti Huirapa.

The 700m² multidisciplinary building replaces a facility which dated back to the 1960s, and will provide a mix of engineering spaces for welding, fitting and turning, grinding and machining.

This week, Te Pūkenga programme manager Sean Gray said the new trades training workshop “is progressing to schedule very well’’.

“Nigel Shore of Colin Shore Builders has been taking advantage of great weather, with the slab poured and tilt slab panels being erected,’’ Gray said.

Electrical infrastructure work was underway in parallel with the building work, he said.

“Alpine Energy is installing a new transformer and Timaru electricians Morris Waddell is installing the main supply cables to the building.’’

The build was announced by Ara in November 2021, with work expected to have been completed in time for the start of the 2023 academic year.

However, the project is now expected to be complete by the end of 2023.