Timaru young guns to debut in new classes at Levels racing

Young Timaru car racers, Will Kitching and Corban Sprague talk about the new season ahead.

Two Timaru young guns have changed classes for the new motorsport racing season that begins at Levels Raceway on Saturday.

Corban Sprague and Will Kitching, both 17, are moving to the Mazda Pro8 New Zealand Championship and the Nexen Tyre NZ Mazda Racing Series (NZMRS) respectively.

Corban was excited to unveil his car this week for round one of the Pro8 championships on his home track after a successful 2022-2023 season that included second place in the South Island 2K Cup series and a NZ grass karting title win.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Corban said.

“It is going to be a bit of challenge, new car and a bit different to what I'm used to in rear wheel drive, but I'm really looking forward to it.

“It's a competitive series, so I'm looking forward to seeing how I stack up against other drivers.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Corban Sprague with his new race car ahead of a practice session for his debut in the Mazda Pro8 New Zealand Championship at Levels Raceway on Saturday.

Corban had originally planned to be competing in the Honda Cup in the North Island but said they decided “last minute” not to go as they had quite low numbers.

“I've got the opportunity to race the Mazda down here which we think going forward is in the right direction, better class, more competitive, better cars, so yeah, I’m looking forward to it."

Will, who won the South Island Pro8 Championship in 2022-2023, said he was “pretty nervous but a lot excited”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Will Kitching getting ready for a practice session ahead of Saturday’s debut in the Nexen Tyres Mazda Racing Series at Levels Raceway.

His switch to the NZMRS marks the series' return to the South Island for the first time in a number of years.

His other successes include becoming the South Island SS Cup Class A and overall champion, the New Zealand 3 Hour Endurance Series class 5 Champion and runner-up in the South Island 3 Hour Endurance Series class 5 championship.

”Last year went quite well and also gave me a confidence boost. I just hope I can do the same this season and keep up the good work,’’ Will said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Corban Sprague gets some last-second cleaning touches to his windscreen from his dad, Peter Sprague, before heading out for a practice session ahead of the November Race Day at Levels International Motor Raceway.

“A lot of people have spent a lot of time and money getting the car rebuilt and it looks good right now but hopefully, I can show these guys that I'm competitive and can keep it up the front.

He will be racing the same car as last season just under different rules.

“I moved to the Mazda Racing Series because I like the cars.

“They are pretty good, they handle good, they are reliable, cheapish, and it has just opened up around New Zealand so obviously, I need to take the next step into a national sort of level. This step should be the next best for my career.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Will Kitching gets ready for a practice session ahead of the November Race Day at Levels International Motor Raceway.

Among Will’s opposition will be Prebbleton 16-year-old Chris White Junior, who produced a number of eye-catching drives in his debut season.

Entrants had a full day of testing on Friday with other classes racing being 2K Cup South Island, Mini7/NZ6, South Island Formula Ford.

Saturday begins with qualifying from 9.25 am and the first of 12 races to start at 11.10am.