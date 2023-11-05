Repeat drink-driver switching to mobility scooter

The Timaru District Court heard on Thursday that Trevor Alan Cole clearly had an issue with alcohol "and hostility towards authorities when you've been drinking". (File photo)

A 66-year-old Timaru man intends to sell his cars and stick to his mobility scooter after racking up his seventh alcohol-impaired driving conviction.

“You have a lot of impaired driving history,’’ Judge Dominic Dravitzki said to Trevor Alan Cole in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

“The only positive is it is 13 years since your last conviction and more than 20 years since the one before that.”

Cole's latest convictions were for refusing to accompany police and refusing to undergo a breath test or permit blood to be taken on June 3, 2023, and driving while suspended third or subsequent on June 8.

Police were alerted to Cole's driving by a member of the public about 12.50am on June 3, 2023, after he reversed into a tree. He was located in his vehicle outside his address, telling police he was not driving and was sitting in his car to keep himself warm.

Police smelt alcohol and Cole refused a breath screening test and was then warned and arrested after he failed to accompany police to the station. A request for a blood sample was refused, as was an evidential breath test at the station.

Five days later, police stopped Cole when driving on South St, Timaru. He was discovered to have a suspended licence and his vehicle was seized and impounded for 28 days.

The summary of facts said Cole stated he understood he was suspended from driving “but would not comply with the suspension because he did not agree with it’’.

Lawyer, John Black, said Cole had two previous convictions for refusing blood, the last one in 2010, and four drink-driving convictions, the last one in 2000. There was also a previous conviction for refusing to accompany police and three previous convictions for driving while disqualified.

Black said the pre-sentence report explained that Cole, when under the influence of alcohol, "becomes hostile and belligerent, traits that can be traced back to his upbringing".

There were no satisfactory explanations for driving while suspended actions, with Black saying they are probably best described as a sense of entitlement.

“He owns more than one car. He intends to sell his cars and his transport for the foreseeable future will be a mobility scooter,’’ Black said.

“It is a long time since his last offence. It is something of a fall from grace for him. He realises at 66 he can't continue this way. He has made some changes to his life.’’

The judge said the pre-sentence report stated Cole clearly had an issue with alcohol ‘’and hostility towards authorities when you've been drinking’’.

“Apparently you have slowed down your drinking ... that's got to be a good thing ... and even better, I suggest, in terms of this, you don't intend to drive anything except your mobility scooter and are getting rid of your vehicles.’’

Cole was sentenced to six months community detention and disqualified from driving for three years.

Mobility scooter regulations

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency says a driver’s licence is not needed to operate a mobility device (scooter) and they’re not required to have a warrant of fitness or registration.

But there are requirements for where and how you can use them: