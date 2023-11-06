Drug addict's 'nasty, nasty' South Canterbury burglary terrifies residents

Liam Thompson was on a quest to steal cannabis when he broke into a house in Geraldine late at night and ended up in a fight with one of the occupants, the Timaru District Court heard on Thursday. (File photo)

A 24-year-old drug addict who just wanted to get high, dressed all in black for a middle of the night burglary on a hunt for cannabis that terrified the occupants of a house in Geraldine, South Canterbury.

Liam Lester Thompson, of Orari, was told in the Timaru District Court on Thursday by Judge Dominic Dravitzki that the victim impact statement from his June 1, 2023, break-in “makes grim reading’’.

Early in the sentencing process, Judge Dravitzki said “we are talking about a burglary in the middle of the night that was terrifying to the occupants ... it was a nasty, nasty burglary’'.

The judge said the victim “suffered a physical injury, but the main concern is the psychological effects, which are entirely predictable”.

“He was woken up in the middle of the night by someone. He says he has flashbacks, a lack of trust, he knew you.

“Really, it does seem it has had significant ongoing psychological impacts.’’

The judge said Thompson knew the occupants of the home.

“You knew that there would be drugs, specifically cannabis, there, and you went there to get cannabis at 3am on June 1,’’ the judge said.

“You were dressed all in black and carrying a black backpack and disguised yourself by wearing a black beanie pulled down over your face.”

The summary of facts also says Thompson had black underwear around his neck pulled over his face.

“You made your way into the property. Two victims were asleep, and you used your torch to go around the property, moving through various rooms, uplifting a gold necklace, and a diamond earring necklace set which were concealed about yourself,’’ the judge said.

The summary of facts says Thompson also took some cannabis related items, including 38 grams of plant material.

“One of the occupants ... happened to wake and went out of his room, noticed a door open, realised someone might have broken in, and went to the carport and got a large spanner,” the judge said.

“He came back into the home and noticed a light from your torch. He confronted you and there was major altercation ... wrestling on the ground, and you were struck about the head and face with the spanner.”

The judge said the defendant broke free and attempted to get out of the house but was confronted again, and another altercation ensued in which his disguise was ripped off.

“He knew you and you knew that. You managed to escape and soon after were arrested.”

Thompson’s lawyer, Paul Bradford, said mitigating factors in the alcohol and drug report clearly identified addiction and linked the alcohol and drug issues to his offending.

“He's young, no previous convictions at all ... something has obviously gone wrong for him,” Bradford said.

“The report says any recovery will take time, effort, commitment and compassion but will reduce the risk of reoffending.

“This young man clearly has issues with his mental health and drug addiction.”

Judge Dravitzki said “quite clearly Mr Thompson has quite substantial rehabilitative needs’'.

“Burglaries of dwelling houses are invasions of people's privacy, and they are frightening, and they cause ongoing psychological effects on the victims.

“They have a very high risk of confrontation occurring and that is exactly what happened in this case.

“This is serious offending, but it could have ended so much worse...”

The judge settled on two years jail as a starting sentence, but added that in his view, it may be “slightly light”.

Thompson received a 25% reduction for an early guilty plea and the judge added he was entitled to a reduction for addiction-based issues and their involvement in mental health problems.

“There was early exposure to drugs and alcohol, especially cannabis, which appears to have been a massive issue for you. I accept this offending was closely connected to your addiction.’’

Thompson was also a young person with no previous convictions.

The judge granted a 20% further reduction for addictions, youth and previous good character.

The 45% reduction meant 13 months jail remained, and the judge considered it appropriate to convert to the maximum available community detention sentence of six months, plus he added the maximum two years of intensive supervision and judicial monitoring.

Thompson was convicted and discharged on the other charges of possessing a knife in a public place and possessing pipe or utensils for cannabis.