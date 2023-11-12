Indie author opens Waimate bookshop dedicated to romance

Author and Mystique Bookstore owner, Elliott Rose, talks about her decision to open a bookstore focusing on romance novels in Waimate.

Waimate may not be considered the romance capital of the world, but for one indie author, it has provided the perfect plot to fulfil her lifelong dream of opening a store dedicated to books on the subject.

As someone who loves writing as a creative outlet, Elliott Rose has self-published four indie romance novels and said the demand for books in the genre has increased in the past few years.

Rose said her bookshop named Mystique was the only South Island store dedicated to romance novels, and came about after discussions with her family, who owned the building, earlier this year.

In the former Point Bush Estate Vineyard and Winery restaurant, it had views across Waimate that could be described as heart-stopping, which Rose said was part of the attraction to opening her business there.

“I just thought it would be an amazing idea, so we decided to go ahead with it, and try a new adventure,’’ she said.

“The response has been amazing.’’

She said book browsing lent itself to a cosy surrounding, where people could curl up and look through novels, and enjoy themselves.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Elliott Rose of Mystique in Waimate.

“And because we’re not trying to bring a curated range, we’re not trying to stock everything, like big traditional bookshops.

“We are celebrating authors that are going through the self-publishing route too.’’

She hoped to build a community of fellow book lovers, and while she stocked some traditional published books, many were indie authors or self-published.

She also sold pre-loved books of all genres.

Self-publishing was something Rose knew a lot about – she was just about to publish her fifth novel.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Elliott Rose’s self-published books.

“This [the book] is the completion of a series that is interconnected, but [the books] stand alone,’’ she said.

Describing the series as spicy, steamy paranormal, the stories had been brewing for a while, she said.

“I started writing the series in late 2021, but really started writing in early 2022, and I guess, previous to that I had always been a creative type.’’

She said self-publishing had really started opening up in the past five years, and before that writing a book was something she had never really thought was a viable option.

But she said her characters had started to become more and more insistent that their stories be told, so she took the plunge.

“It’s been incredible.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The store will also stock a range of secondhand books, Rose says.

“My first book was published about this time last year, and it’s been a rapid release since then.’’

Rose said some people would be surprised to learn that the romance genre was bigger than people thought.

“The way self-publishing has opened up has allowed the romance genre to grow.’’

She put this down to people wanting to read stories where they could identify with the characters.

“And my readers love the fact they can pick up a book with a strong heroine.’’

She said there was a huge romance reader community in the South Island, and it was nice to hear from readers in Invercargill, Christchurch and Nelson.

Mystique is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.