Pitcher-perfect final day for Timaru's only microbrewery

Ambrose Cotterell, of Timaru’s Ship Hop Brewing, sharing a laugh with Bruce Karton and Tony Farr at Brews on the Bay 2023, earlier this month.

Timaru's only microbrewery has shut its doors after six years serving the region, the rising cost of production helping its owners make the decision to close.

Ship Hop Brewing had its last hurrah at the Brews on the Bay festival earlier this month, and co-owner Hadley Rich said while the intention had always been to expand the business into a full brewery, circumstances had now changed.

“Over the years, we’ve had issues with the building, with things like earthquake strengthening, and that meant that we had to put off our plans for longer,’' Rich said.

“Now the building is in the process of redeveloping, and we had the opportunity to expand, which would have taken a significant amount of money, time and investment.’’

He said he, and fellow owners Ambrose Cotterell and Brad Reid, had decided they no longer had the time, nor energy, to open a full hospitality venue.

“We had to decide between moving to the next phase or closing, and we decided we would close about two months ago,’' he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Hadley Rich says some of Ship Hop’s equipment will “live on” as they will sell it to Geraldine’s House of Hop.

Ship Hop Brewing, opposite the Timaru Custom House on Strathallan St, started serving in 2017.

Rich said “a whole bunch’' of memories had been made over the years, and the men were happy to close the business positively.

“We’ve had a whole bunch of fun over the years and that is what we wanted to achieve.’’

He said the microbrewery had been well-supported by both South Cantabrians and visitors.

“All the good times have been the highlight for us. It was great to have a local festival like Brews on the Bay, and it was exciting when it happened for a second time.

“Brews on the Bay was our going-away event, and it was a really successful day for us. It was a great way to say goodbye.”

He would miss the “good beer with good mates’’ aspect.

A nationwide carbon dioxide shortage was having a big impact on New Zealand’s breweries. CO2 was used at many points in the brewing process as well as for storing beer and in bar taps.

Rich said while they had no problem sourcing it, the price had gone up four times.

“Grain went up heaps. Excise tax went up. Basically, everything went up,” he said.

Although a small factor, he said prices going up “made it easier” in the decision to close.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Hadley Rich, Ambrose Cotterell, Brad Reid and Nic Mecchia in 2017.

Some of Ship Hop’s equipment would “live on” as some of it would be sold to Geraldine’s House of Hop, he said.

Rich said the Twizel Salmon and Wine Festival was also a highlight for the microbrewery and said its owners were now looking forward to refocusing, spending more time with family, resting and “seeing what the next adventure will be’’.

Plus, they all had other jobs, he said.

His advice to anyone wanting to start their own microbrewery or brewery was to “just have fun with it” and to just “go for it”.