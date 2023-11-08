Community engagement primary focus for Waimate District's climate change officer

Waimate man Andrew Oliver has been hired as the district council’s new climate change officer.

In a first for the community, the Waimate District Council has employed a climate change officer, who has already hit the ground running with a plan to facilitate a climate change strategy for the area by 2025.

Waimate man Andrew Oliver began in the newly created part-time position, established to advance the council’s strategy, public engagement and actions on climate change, in September, with the role half-funded by Environment Canterbury.

“My initial focus has been on setting up a plan to ensure we have as much community participation as possible that will allow for an engaging process into and through to the completion of the strategy,” Oliver said.

“This is a part-time role that will have me working with the Waimate District community to expand on and publish the council’s current climate change framework.”

His long-term goal as a climate change officer is to “facilitate and produce an enduring climate change strategy that is embraced by the community as a result of having had as much community input as is feasibly possible’’.

From mid-November to mid-December this year, the council will launch a questionnaire to begin the community engagement process.

“From that, we envisage launching our public engagement programme with an information session towards the end of February,” Oliver said.

“Depending on our feedback from the online survey, we then envisage up to eight separate engagement workshops happening throughout 2024.

“The outcomes of these workshops will essentially form the key action plans of the climate change strategy.’’

He said the workshops would be an opportunity for the community to “partake of and contribute to the final climate change strategy, which is due to be completed sometime in 2025’’.

John Bisset/Stuff Oliver is also the chairman of Friends of Studholme Bush Scenic Reserve.

Oliver said, working with the council’s communications team, the aim was to keep the community informed in terms of engagement programmes, presentations and workshop dates, summaries and outcomes, culminating with the final published strategy in 2025.

“The WDC are to be applauded for being an early adopter in terms of seeking to make headway in the climate change space.

“Most, if not all, territorial authorities now have at least one climate change officer (some have six). As with many of us, the science behind climate change can be quite daunting.

“Subsequently, it can be very easy to have mis-or-dis information presented that hinders our ability to make informed decisions in the climate change space.’’

He feels that everyone should take an “empathetic intergenerational perspective on how climate change will impact on our children and the children after them’’.

“In essence, opening our minds to learning as much as we feasibly can in the climate change space. This will allow us to make good, well-informed decisions that embrace the opportunities climate change brings in terms of sustainable outcomes around our environment, society, economy and the culture that makes us who we are.”

John Bisset/Stuff For the past 16 years, Oliver says he has been a facilitator in the education space.

Oliver, who is also the chairman of Friends of Studholme Bush Scenic Reserve, completed a Master of Science degree in London.

“This was underpinned by climate change, ecology, systems and cultural type thinking and was originally developed in collaboration with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF),” he said.

“It drew on the expertise of environmental and development NGOs as well as the academic and educational communities to explore and expand the role that education can play in positive intergenerational change that allows for collective sustainable educational, social, political and economic outcomes.”

For the past 16 years, Oliver has been a facilitator in the education space, mostly as a teacher, but more recently, as a facilitator for ECan as part of the Canterbury Water Management Strategy.