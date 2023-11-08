WorkSafe lay charge against Timaru engineering firm

A WorkSafe charge laid against an engineering firm for a 2022 incident in Washdyke was adjourned to November 21 in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A Timaru engineering firm has been charged by WorkSafe over an incident in Washdyke in early 2022.

Thompson Engineering Ltd was represented by lawyer Louise Merrick when a charge of exposing an individual to risk of harm or illness was called in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Merrick entered a not guilty plea but told Judge Dominic Dravitzki that discussions were ongoing and there was the potential for a change of plea in the next few days.

WorkSafe told The Timaru Herald the incident occurred on January 24, 2022, at Washdyke. No other details were available.

Judge Dravitzki, in noting the ongoing discussion for a plea change, remanded the case to November 21.

“There is the potential, by the sounds of things, for a change of plea,’’ the judge said.