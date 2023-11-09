Three-day Sustainability Festival for Timaru includes range of workshops, fair and wearable arts competition

Preparing for Sunday’s Junk To Funk competition as part of the South Canterbury Eco Centre’s Sustainability Festival at the weekend are Alice and Hugo, 6, Brice and Chris Konings.

From junk to funk, worm farming, predator-free trap making and an eco treasure hunt, volunteers are in full organisation mode as the South Canterbury Eco Centre prepares to host its second Sustainability Festival.

The three-day event begins on Friday, with a host of workshops and activities, culminating in a sustainable fair on Sunday.

In the lead up to the festival, some workshops had been cancelled, and while some would still be able to take people that turn up on the day, centre activator Alice Brice said it was preferred that people booked ahead.

“Just so we know how many are coming and can plan around that,’’ Brice said.

It will be the second time the fair is held in Timaru with Covid-19 scuppering plans following its first run in 2019.

The festival will be held at the Redruth Eco Centre, with those attending encouraged to walk, bike, or use a MyWay to travel to activities.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A nature walk along Saltwater Creek will take place on Sunday.

Entries to a junk to funk wearable arts competition closed on Monday, with the garments being judged at the fair on Sunday.

The competition had attracted 14 entries, which Brice said was a good number as it was an inaugural aspect to the festival.

As part of the event, contestants were required to create an outfit from at least 75% recycled materials.

Brice said the competition had two prestigious judges in Felicity Bruce and Roselyn Fauth, and she described several of the outfits as beautiful.

Sunday’s fair will feature 30 stalls as well as activities, with the YMCA Mid and South Canterbury also getting on board with its activities' trailer.

The Timaru Community MenzShed also made six outdoor tables for the centre, which were delivered this week.

While the tables would be used for outdoor classroom space and for lunches, and morning teas, Brice said they would be utilised during the festival.

The project, which the centre had funded the materials for, was a great example of the community that surrounded the centre, she said.

Brice also acknowledged the work of the seven volunteers who had help organise the festival.

“They have given so much of their time to help us.

“Seven people have created this and we’re so grateful.’’

Now those organisers were crossing their fingers for good weather, she said.

Those wanting to attend workshops are asked to visit: eventbrite.co.nz.

Festival events include:

Friday

Eco Treasure Hunt: 3.45pm to 5.15pm, an orienteering quest – $5 per child

Saturday

Low Carbon Living: 11am to noon, hosted by environmental educator Rhys Taylor – $5

Predator Free Trap Making: 1pm to 2pm, help build some rat trapping tunnels – $5

Biodynamic Organic Gardening: 2.30pm to 3.30pm, learn from John Guthrie’s wealth of knowledge – $5

Bunnings Kids Worm Farming: 2.30pm to 3.30pm, learn how to farm worms – $5

Cheese making: 4pm one space left, 4.45pm seven spaces left – $5

Quiz Night: 6.30pm, potluck dinner, $20 per team

Sunday

Kombucha Demo: 11am – free, or for $10 purchase a scoby as a fundraiser for landscaping at the eco centre

Guided Nature Walk: 11.30am to 12.30pm, a guided walk along Saltwater Creek with Rhys Taylor – $5.