Public feedback sought on interim speed management plan for Waimate District

Public feedback is being sought by the Waimate District Council on an interim speed management plan for the district, prioritising schools, urban fringe areas, and the town’s CBD.

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley said the proposal placed the “safety and wellbeing of the community at its core”.

“Under the plan's provisions, most schools in the district will see the implementation of a 30kph permanent speed limit,” Rowley said.

“This lower limit is designed to improve the safety of vulnerable road users, including students who walk or cycle to school.”

Waimate District schools not included in the plan are Waituna School, St Patrick’s School and Waihao Downs School.

The second part of the plan involves reducing speeds of four roads in recreational and industrial areas in the district.

The roads currently planned in the interim plan for safer speeds are Mill Rd (Garland Bridge to Boyes Rd) with a 60kph speed limit, Parkers Bush Rd, Centrewood Park Rd and Cooneys Rd with a 40kph speed limit.

The third part of the plan involves reducing speed limits in “developed areas” within the central business area to 30kph.

“This adjustment is aimed at reducing risks for active road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and scooter users, while fostering a safer environment for all,” Rowley said.

The roads planned for the interim plan for safer speeds near the town’s CBD are – Grigson St, Kennedy Crescent, High St, Slee St, Glasgow St, Graham St, Victoria Tce, John St and Shearman St.

Submissions to the interim speed management plan will be heard by the council on December 12, before sending the recommendations to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

If approved, changes will be made to the speed limits in February and March 2024.

The council was calling for community input, and encouraged residents to share their thoughts on the proposed measures.

A survey would be live on the council’s website until November 13. A consultation document is available on the council’s website, and in hard copy from the library, council reception and Event Centre.