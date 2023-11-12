WorkSafe lays charges over Timaru lumber yard death

WorkSafe New Zealand have filed charges over the November 2022 workplace death of a man in Washdyke, Timaru.

Charges have been laid over the workplace fatality at a Timaru lumber yard on November 1, 2022.

A WorkSafe New Zealand spokesperson confirmed charges were laid under five sections of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

“WorkSafe has completed its investigation into this fatality,” the spokesperson said.

However, WorkSafe would not identify the charged parties.

“We are unable to identify the charge parties, as they have the right to seek name suppression when the case is first called in the Timaru District Court on December 5, 2023.”

Ethyn McTier, of Timaru, died at the Washdyke site.

The charges include a “primary duty of care” by the person conducting a business or undertaking (PCBU) in ensuring that the health and safety of workers, and that other people are not put at risk by its work.