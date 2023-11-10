All American Car Show ready to rev up Timaru

Hamish George, left, with his 2014 C7 Corvette, Grant Stewart, centre, and Neil Manchester with his 1962 Corvette.

Owners of American-made cars, bikes and trucks are being called on to join the All American Car Show fundraiser in Timaru this weekend.

The event’s organiser, Grant Stewart, said the show has been running for nearly 30 years and had seen a range of vintage and modern American cars over that time.

“Nothing beats the sound of an American V8 burbling away,” Stewart said.

“The show is just a chance for American vehicle owners to display their cars and go for a cruise with other similar cars.

“On Saturday evening, we have an hour-long cruise to a mystery location that starts at Caroline Bay. There will be food and coffee at the location.

“In the grass area in Caroline Bay on Sunday, owners can display their cars for the public to view. Some of the proceeds from both the days will go towards Cardiac Kids Club Mid and South Canterbury.”

Stewart said there would be a small Judge’s Choice competition on Sunday and, in previous years, cars sich as a late model Dodge Challenger, a mid-1950s Buick, a 1957 Ford Thunderbird, a 1926 Buick, a Chevy Impala and a 1955 Pontiac had taken home the prize.

“You can expect a bit of everything on the day,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Grant Stewart says participants do not need an American car – American-made motorcycles and trucks are welcome.

“We have had cars come from all over the South Island like Christchurch and Dunedin. Usually we average 150 vehicles depending on the weather.

“Just turn up on the day and sign up. It does not have to be a car. Even American-made motorcycles and trucks are welcome.”

Stewart hoped the South Canterbury community would visit the display on Sunday and support the Cardiac Kids Club Mid and South Canterbury.

He said the oldest and rarest car he had seen at the show is a 1910 Reo which he described as a “chain driven beast”.

Stewart himself owned a 1929 Durant which was “not very common” and said he was looking forward to showing it off on Sunday.

The cost per car for joining the cruise was $10, and entering the destination was $5. The cost for joining in on Sunday is $15 per car, or to be part of both days would cost $20.