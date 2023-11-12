South Canterbury Cancer Society appoints new community manager

When Tracey Barratt received a call from the Cancer Society confirming her new role with the organisation, it coincided with the 10-year anniversary of her own cancer diagnosis.

Barratt is the South Canterbury Cancer Society’s new community manager, taking up the position after Leola Wilson left in September after seven years in charge, and knows only too well the work volunteers do in the community to help those diagnosed with cancer.

Barratt was 26 when she discovered she had non-Hodgkin lymphoma and after surgery to have three tumours removed in her abdomen, including part of her bowel, she had three months of chemotherapy.

It was during this time she received support from the Cancer Society, including connection to a wig provider, turban and bandannas and a driving service to and from treatment.

Now, 10 years on, Barratt is the mother of two girls – Paige, 8, and Pippa, 6, and leads a busy life balancing time with her family and full-time work.

She remembered the joy of discovering she was going to be a mother.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The 2023 South Canterbury Relay For Life committee, back, from left, Tanya Milne, Karen McClintock, Trevor Walker, Cassidy Willetts, Theresa Hart and Leola Wilson, and front, from left, Kerrin Wilson, Lana Hart, Tracey Barratt and Karen Grubb.

“I’d been told, due to my diagnosis, that it was unlikely I would be able to have children easily, so when I discovered I was going to have a baby it was a pretty huge moment,’’ she said.

Determined to give back to the Cancer Society, Barratt took part in her first Relay for Life in 2014 and has been an active volunteer for the South Canterbury Cancer Society over the past nine years.

After nine years working for Fonterra in a variety of roles, including community engagement, she started her new role as community manager last Monday.

She is looking forward to continuing to build on the strong relationship the society has with the community.

She said it was the tight-knit nature of South Canterbury and the propensity of residents to get stuck in and lend a hand that was key to the Cancer Society continuing to provide essential services to those with cancer.

“With cancer diagnoses in New Zealand predicted to almost double over the next 10 years, we will rely even more heavily on our army of incredible local volunteers and our truly supportive community to enable us to help those in need.”

The Cancer Society provides practical support for people with cancer, such as a driving service to appointments, counselling and mental health support and one-to-one advice on navigating their cancer journey.

Barratt said the South Canterbury team was always available and encouraged anyone looking for help with navigating cancer or with fundraising ideas to visit the Timaru centre.

“Our door is always open, we love a good chat over a cuppa, just pop in anytime.”

And as a cancer survivor, Barratt’s message for those on their own cancer journey was “remember that your journey is unique to you, everyone has a different experience, but most importantly there is hope’’.

“We are here to help provide that.”