High Court dismisses appeal against jail sentence imposed in Timaru District Court

Justice Melanie Harland was not persuaded that the end sentence imposed on Josiah David Brooking in the Timaru District Court was manifestly excessive in an appeal held in the High Court. (File photo)

A 27-month jail term imposed on a Timaru man for driving, intentional damage, threatening to kill and other charges was not manifestly excessive, according to the High Court.

Josiah David Brooking unsuccessfully appealed the sentence, imposed in the Timaru District Court on July 19, 2023, to the High Court before Justice Melanie Harland on October 12, with the decision released on Thursday.

Brooking's offending was spread from March to August in 2022 and involved a charge of dangerous driving; two thefts of petrol, two charges of driving while suspended (third or subsequent); attempting to pervert the course of justice, intentional damage, sustained loss of traction, driving while suspended, careless driving, receiving, threatening to kill, two breaches of bail and breach of release conditions.

The end starting point for Brooking’s sentence was 37 months jail, but there were uplifts of 10% and 5% to reflect previous convictions and offending while on bail respectively.

“While the judge considered a 15% discount for guilty pleas was available, given their timing and the perceived inevitability of conviction, he eventually adopted a 20% reduction,” Justice Harland’s decision said.

“A 5% discount was provided for engagement in restorative justice despite it relating to only some of the offending.”

Justice Harland said the judge acknowledged, from available reports, a troubled background and diagnoses of substance abuse, particularly methamphetamine, as well as ADHD and intellectual difficulty.

The judge considered a credit of 15% was appropriate for background factors.

A further reduction was made for time spent on electronically monitored bail with the end sentence 27 months jail.

Justice Harland said an appeal against sentence may be allowed “only if it is satisfied there has been an error in the imposition of the sentence and a different sentence should be imposed”.

“It is appropriate for this court to intervene and substitute its own views only if the sentence being appealed is ‘manifestly excessive’ and not justified by the relevant sentencing principles.”

Brooking’s lawyer, Matthew Bonniface, submitted the district court judge had erred in providing a cumulative five-month uplift for the driving while suspended charges.

“Instead, he contended that offending should have been treated as aggravating of the offending it accompanied,” Justice Harland said.

“The driving while disqualified charges were Brooking’s sixth and seventh respectively. The judge identified that sixth and seventh convictions for driving while disqualified could attract 10-month uplifts on their own. He reduced this to a single uplift of five months in order to reflect totality.

“A review of the cases demonstrates this uplift cannot be criticised, and it was open to the judge to treat this offending discretely despite the driving while disqualified occurring alongside other offending.

“I am not persuaded that the starting point adopted was outside of the available range for the judge.

“In my view, given the nature of the offending, cumulative sentences were warranted. The end starting point, although arguably stern, is not outside the range available to the judge.”

Justice Harland said a 10% uplift for previous convictions adopted by the judge was also challenged on the basis that his history was already considered when determining the starting point for the offending as a whole.

“There is no suggestion in the judgment of double counting.”

Justice Harland said Brooking had amassed over 45 convictions since 2017.

“Many of these convictions are for offending similar to those that are the subject of this appeal.

“Of particular relevance are his two convictions for attempting to pervert the course of justice in 2020 in respect of which he was imprisoned for one year and eight months.”

Justice Harland agreed with the Crown’s 10% uplift suggestion, given the need for deterrence.

“On the facts of this case, it was at the upper end of the available range but, nonetheless, within the available range.

“It follows that I am not persuaded the end sentence imposed was manifestly excessive. The appeal is dismissed.”