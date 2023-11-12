Kiwi country star Kaylee Bell wins global award in Nashville

Kiwi country music star, Kaylee Bell, picks up a major award at the Country Music Association’s International Awards in Nashville, the biggest annual event for country music worldwide. (File photo)

Rising Kiwi country music star, Kaylee Bell, has added a major gong to her growing list of accomplishments, winning the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award at the 2023 Country Music Association’s International Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Waimate-born singer was “lost for words” after being presented with the award on the red carpet on Friday (NZ time).

Posting on her Instagram, Bell said she was “looking forward to sharing more about this night in the next few days with you as I continue to process it”.

The award recognises the “outstanding” achievements by a country music artist who was originally based internationally.

To be successful, the artists must have supported and had an impact on the growth and promotion of country music in the international marketplace.

Bell adds this award to a growing list of accomplishments for 2023, including headlining for Ed Sheeran’s Multiply Tour in New Zealand, completing her first tour of New Zealand, receiving a Gold Aria for her EP Red and winning the Golden Guitar Award for vocal collaboration of the year at the prestigious awards in Tamworth, Australia in January.

She has also been named the headline act for Auckland’s Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park.

Bell said at the time, she was “so excited” to be headlining the Auckland show and she “can’t wait” to celebrate Christmas with New Zealand in the “very best way”.