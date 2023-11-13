Junk to funk, worm farming and cheese making, South Canterbury's Sustainability Festival to become annual event

A three-day Sustainability Festival was held at the South Canterbury Eco Centre.

A festival dedicated to sustainability is likely to be held annually, following a successful three-day event, finishing on Sunday.

The South Canterbury Eco Centre’s Sustainability Festival included junk to funk, worm farming, predator-free trap making, an eco treasure hunt and a variety of classes such as cheese making.

Centre activator Alice Brice said more than 500 people attended the festival over the three days.

It was the second time the fair was held in Timaru, with Covid-19 scuppering plans following its first run in 2019.

“We aim to make this an annual festival,’’ Brice said on Monday.

While there had been many highlights over the three days, Brice said it had been the first time the junk to funk competition at Sunday’s fair had been held and entrants made a “huge effort with their outfits’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A three-day Sustainability Festival at the South Canterbury Eco Centre included courses, a fair, a junk to funk competition, and a quiz night and pot luck dinner. Painting plant holders at the fair on Sunday are Ronan Oliver, 6, left, Elise Driver, 4, Anna Driver, 6, and Alexander Oliver, 3.

The competition attracted 14 entries and contestants were required to create an outfit from at least 75% recycled materials.

A quiz night and potluck dinner on Saturday night had also been well-supported, while popular workshops and demonstrations included John Guthrie talking about biodynamic organic gardening, two cheese making demonstrations with Lynda Ramsay and Kylee Galbraith talking about kombucha.

Galbraith also hosted an eco treasure hunt on Friday, Brice said.

However, the weather had an impact on Sunday's fair, with strong wind hitting just after 1.30pm meaning the event closed earlier than its scheduled time of 3pm.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jo Armstrong entertains festival-goers on her harp.

“Gazebos and stalls went flying along with the certificates for the Junk to Funk,’’ Brice said.

“It was deemed unsafe and stallholders packed up. People kept arriving, which was unfortunate.’’

Brice thanked the festival’s sponsors and stallholders who had supported the event over the three days.

“And a special thank you to the volunteers that made the weekend happen.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Nellie O'Connell, 4, plays an indoor game at the festival.

The centre was always looking for volunteers or people willing to host workshops throughout the year, she said.

And the events continue at the centre, with a repair cafe this Sunday from 10am to 12.30pm.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Archie Williams, 7, models clothing for Geraldine Cafe Knitting at the fair on Sunday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alex, 3, and Logan Poole,5, build with blocks.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sarah, 12, left, and Catherine D’Souza, Maria, 9, and Esther, 9, Pearson take part in the YMCA Mid and South Canterbury activities.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Making a bird feeder is Logan Poole, 5, watched by Liz Glasier.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Junk to Funk contestants Liz Shea, left, Kirsty Bennett and Wayne Doyle modelling a work by Sharon Geddis;.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff St John’s Anglican Eco church stall members, from left, Carol Boulton, Daniel Ho-White and Mai Ho.