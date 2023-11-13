Historical bequests lined up for new South Canterbury museum

South Canterbury Museum director Philip Howe stands in front of a picture that shows the design of the new heritage facility and the revamped Theatre Royal in Timaru. (File photo)

Funds totalling almost $850,000 from two historical bequests are set to be channelled into exhibition developments at the South Canterbury Museum’s new heritage facility in Timaru.

At a meeting to be held on Tuesday, museum director Philip Howe will ask the Timaru District Council’s community services committee to designate bequests from the estates of Claire IC Collett ($601,967 in total, received during the period 2009-13) and Betty C Jordan ($244,686, received in 2018) to support the development.

The council had “received two bequests specifically for the museum over the past 14 years”, Howe’s report said.

“These bequests have been kept in reserve for a number of years, awaiting a suitable application that will be for the benefit of the South Canterbury Museum.”

Howe said the Collett bequest stated that a share of the estate was to be “given to the South Canterbury museum” and “does not specifically direct its use”.

“Similarly, in respect of the Betty C Jordan bequest, it records that a share is given ‘to the Timaru District Council for the purposes of the South Canterbury Museum for general purposes’.

Timaru District Council/Supplied An artist’s impression from March 21, 2023, of how the Stafford St frontage of the Theatre Royal and heritage hub development will look at its expected finish date in June 2025.

“The nature of the bequests gives a measure of discretion to the committee, acting on behalf of council, to apply the funds in a manner that it believes furthers the purposes of the South Canterbury Museum.”

The new museum will be a significant part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment on Stafford St that also involves the Theatre Royal.

As part of planning for the new facility, the South Canterbury Museum has been allocated funding in the council’s 2021-31 Long-term Plan to provide for the relocation and enhancement of long-term exhibitions at the new facility in 2023-24.

“The total amount available was $600,000, being $100,000 in the 2022-23 financial year and $500,000 in the current 2023-24 financial year,” Howe said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The foyer of Timaru's Theatre Royal was opened on November 5, 2022, to allow members of the public to discuss and see what progress was being made on its future upgrade.

“This amount is considered sufficient for the relocation of existing exhibitions from the current museum, along with enhancements and adaptations to make use of the new spaces provided.

“The creation of the new facility provides an opportunity to develop an entirely new high-quality exhibition experience that locals can repeatedly enjoy and that has the potential to make the new facility a destination of choice for locals and visitors alike.”

Howe said the museum team had worked with Workshop E​, a nationally renowned exhibition design company, to develop an exhibition concept plan for the proposed long-term exhibition area in the new heritage centre.

“A preliminary plan and budget indicates a cost of $3 million, which will require considerable fundraising to augment the $600,000 allocated in the LTP.

“It is likely that the project will attract significant funding from national agencies and other external sources if a major part of the total cost has already been raised or held in trust.

“To date, the combined amounts from the council and South Canterbury Museum Development Trust fundraising is $1.2m towards the $3m goal.

“An application to the Lotteries Environment and Heritage Fund is planned for early 2024. This would be strongly supported by the amount that these bequests would add to the existing allocated funds either in the LTP or raised by the trust.”

Howe said the availability of these bequests would also be a major asset to boost the ongoing fundraising campaign to raise a total of $3m by January 2025.