Council urged to green light Timaru District's interim speed management plan

Wales has become the first UK nation to roll out a default 20mph (32kph) speed limit for residential roads. The Welsh Government says the scheme, which began on September 17, 2023 will protect lives and save the health service £92m (NZ$191m) a year.

The Timaru District Council is being urged to endorse an interim speed management plan that could cut speed limits across the region.

The plan for the Timaru District, and other areas New Zealand-wide, is a result of a change in the law in 2022 that transferred legislative speed limit changes to a national register administered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

A report, written by council’s land transport manager Susannah Ratahi, to be tabled at council’s infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday, shows community support for the Timaru District changes, and urges council endorsement for submission to Waka Kotahi.

A draft version of the Timaru District plan that went out for public consultation came back with 61% support to reduce the speed limits to 30kph around most schools while there was 51% support for the reduction of speeds on urban or industrial fringe roads approaching communities to 50kph, 60kph or 80kph depending on the level of development.

There was also 51% community support for reducing speed in “some highly developed areas with the central business district where there are high numbers of active users like cruise ship visitors, walkers, cyclists and scooter users.

While the new rule changes the way speed limits are set or reviewed, there is provision for the council to continue to still have input.

Councils can continue to develop interim speed management plans for local roads and review and set speed limits on roads outside schools.

Erin Johnson/Stuff Public consultation undertaken by the Timaru District Court shows support from 30kph speed limits around most schools in the region. (File photo)

“The interim plan prioritises the safety and well-being of community members by targeting kura/schools, urban fringe areas, and other high-risk locations,” Ratahi’s report says.

“With the support of Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua, the plan also proposes speed limit changes around the marae in the Timaru District.

"By implementing these changes, we aim to enhance road safety and create streets where people feel safe to walk, ride, cycle, scoot, drive, and access public transport.

“If supported by council and approved by the Waka Kotahi's director of transport, this plan will serve as a stepping-stone towards a comprehensive district-wide speed management plan, which will encompass a broader range of areas.

“This is anticipated to make a significant difference in enhancing road safety and improving the well-being of our communities.”

Ratahi said the plan is to transition from the way we have speed limits in the past, to a new, more flexible approach that better acknowledges the local conditions and the surrounding environment.

Not all speed limit reductions will be permanent. Most schools will have a permanent 30kph limit but key transport corridors such as North and Selwyn sts and Wai-Iti Road in Timaru will have variable limits as would some rural schools.

Schools with permanent 30kph limits are Arowhenua Māori, Craighead Diocesan, Gleniti, Highfield, One School Global, Opihi College, Pleasant Point Primary and Timaru Girls’ High. Barton, Beaconsfields and Waihi schools have permanent or variable limits of 60kph because they generally have few or no students walking or cycling with arrivals predominantly drop offs.

Schools on principal roads to have 30kph permanent or variable limits are Bluestone, Timaru Boys’ High, Geraldine High, Grantlea Downs, Mountainview, Oceanview Heights, Roncalli, Sacred Heart, St Josephs (Pleasant Point, Temuka and Timaru), Temuka Primary, Timaru Christian, Timaru South, Waimataitai, Winchester Rural and Woodbury.