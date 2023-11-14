Timaru District councillors question spending in annual report

The late adoption of the Timaru District Council’s annual report has been completed, but not before councillors questioned expenditure, the mayor challenging them to be “part of the solution”, saying those in glasshouses should not throw stones.

The adoption of the annual report for 2022/23 was set down for October 31, but was adjourned three times with auditors still needing to work through the council’s investments.

Speaking to the report at the extraordinary meeting on Tuesday morning, chief financial officer Andrea Rankin said of the council’s $16.6 million deficit for the financial year, compared to a forecast surplus of $0.241m, $9m of that was tied up in depreciation.

“We’ve had three revaluations in the last three years – significant ones,’’ she said.

“In 2021 there was $291m, 21-22 $371m, and this year we only put through a revaluation for water of another $55m.

“Of that, in the LTP, we’d only forecast to do a revaluation in 22-23 and that was only $13.9m, so there was a lot of work associated with those.’’

Other cost escalations outside the council’s control were unpredicted high interest rate hikes over the past couple of years, as well as the value of carbon credits decreasing toward the end of the year when they had to be valued, she said.

“We had purchased some at a lower value, and we had some that we had purchased at the higher value when we originally bought them. So we’ve essentially had to revalue those down by $2m.’’

However, the flip side was that the council had $6m worth of vested assets, something that had also not been budgeted for.

But councillors Michelle Pye and Stu Piddington questioned the council’s total operating expenditure, which was $28.7m higher than budgeted.

“There is a list that explains the majority of those variances but, as a council, what are we actually going to do differently so that we don’t sit here in a year’s time and our expenses are once again $28m over budget? Because that is what concerns me,’’ Pye said.

She said councillors needed to think seriously about the spending.

Bowen said depreciation “was a moment in time with revaluations’’.

“There are some other things I think ... further work and conversation around delegations and reporting around those budget items is important.’’

Piddington said, like Pye, he was also concerned about the spending highlighted in the report.

“We have had massive overspends, so how does it get to that within delegations and moving money? I think we as a council need to be far more rigorous in how we have the financials presented,’’ he said.

“There’s a massive underspend in projects. I mean, we need to start to get these things right, so we don’t end up overspending $16m at the end of each year.’’

Bowen said while he did not disagree, if depreciation was taken out of the mix, it could be argued that Timaru was one council that had dealt with it correctly.

“Maybe others aren’t dealing with that, but they actually haven’t allowed to depreciate quite the same as well.

“There are some things that sit in there that have caused an increase and a deficit, but they are good governance decisions in all regard.’’

He said while the issue needed to be worked through, he thought Piddington was “making it slightly larger than it is’’.

“It’s fine to throw rocks within glasshouses but actually, you know, be a part of the solution,’’ Bowen said.

“We are here to govern and if you’re arguing about why has this come to being, well, I would actually put it back on all of you and say ‘well, a lot of you have been here for some time’.

“There’s newbies in the room that have been here for just over a year, but a lot of you have signed off budgets for years and years and years, and annual reports, and LTP [long term plan] direction, all those sorts of thing.

“So you’ve just got to be really careful throwing stones when actually maybe some self-reflection might be a benefit.’’

Councillor Stacey Scott also asked why councillors were not given a copy of the independent auditor’s report before agreeing to adopt it on Tuesday.

“I would have thought that should have come to councillors,’’ she said.

The council’s auditor, John Mackie, speaking via video link, said the audit and risk committee’s independent chairperson, Bruce Robertson, had read the report.

However, Scott said this had not answered her question, and she felt she should have had the opportunity to review the report.

“Governance 101 would suggest, as a councillor signing this off, I should have had the opportunity to review this,’’ she said.

“How do you feel about that John, that I have not received that to review the final documentation?’’

Mackie said he was happy for Scott to see it and offered to send it straight away.

Scott asked that it be noted for next year, as “that’s quite an important part of the sign-off process I would have thought’’.

Mackie said the council had “done very well’’ to get into a position to adopt the report, and that it was half a day from being able to do so on October 30.

“The team did very well at Timaru, especially with the pressures they were under,’’ he said.

“Thank you to everybody for that.’’

Bowen agreed it was a great result.

Councillors agreed to receive and adopt the annual plan, with the mayor and chief executive able to make any minor corrections.

It was moved by Bowen, and seconded by councillor Gavin Oliver.