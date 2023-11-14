Jail for repeated violations and 'indignities' of young girl in Timaru

Myles Harrison Smith pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual violation of an 11-year-old girl on the morning his trial was due to begin. (File photo)

A Timaru man has been jailed for seven years and 10 months for sexual offending against an 11-year-old girl.

Myles Harrison Smith's offending, which took place over a six-month period, was uncovered when the girl disclosed the abuse to her mother.

Smith pled guilty to three representative charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection on the morning of his planned trial in the Timaru District Court.

Judge Campbell Savage said at Smith’s sentencing, on October 20, that each of the three charges related to a different type of offending.

The offending included touching, kissing, and other details which were too graphic to be published.

“As the Crown prosecutor says, there were other indignities that accompanied the offending that is covered by the three charges that I have to sentence you on,” Judge Savage said in his sentencing remarks.

“These violations occurred on numerous occasions throughout that period of offending and only ceased once the victim disclosed what had been happening to her.”

Judge Savage said there could be no excuses for Smith’s conduct “as you chose to repeatedly subject the victim to a course of conduct that no child should ever have to endure”.

The judge said the girl’s mother had spoken of the courage with which her daughter had faced both the consequences of the offending itself and the massive upheaval in her world since the disclosure.

“She also speaks of her fear for the future as her daughter navigates the transition into adulthood bearing the weight of the abuse that you inflicted on her.

Supplied Judge Campbell Savage jailed Myles Harrison Smith for seven years and 10 months when he appeared in the Timaru District Court for sentencing last month.

“The consequences may be lifelong, and they have the potential to significantly impact on her development and interpersonal relationships in a myriad of ways, and we just simply do not know how this is going to play out in the future.

“Nobody should have to go into the future burdened by such fears – neither the victim herself nor her mother.”

The judge, in deciding on a starting point of 12 years’ jail for Smith, said there was a degree of planning and premeditation in the offending.

“I note the charge is representative and involved repeated violations of each kind that stretch into double figures.

“The victim was vulnerable due to her age and her lack of life experience.”

The judge conceded Smith’s guilty plea warranted a reduction, but thought 25% as agreed by the defence and Crown was generous.

“Given the timing of the pleas, them having come on the morning of trial, the Crown’s concession, in my view, is an exceedingly generous one.

“You did, however, spare the victim the ordeal of trial, and you did acknowledge she was telling the truth, so I am somewhat reluctantly prepared to accept the appropriate discount for your guilty plea is one of 25%.”

The judge said while there was some instability, conflict and deprivation in Smith’s upbringing, he did not see a strong connection between that and decisions to repeatedly violate the victim.

The judge accepted there was rehabilitative potential, “but note also, the psychologist engaged on your behalf was unable to comment on the risk of future sexual offending, other than to say it is not low or minimal”.

“A combination of your personal background factors, the remorse you now express, your rehabilitative potential and your previous good character lead me to the view that a further reduction of 10% is due.”

The 35% reduction reduced the sentence to seven years and 10 months’ imprisonment.

“Mr Smith, that will be the sentence on each of the three charges you have admitted.”