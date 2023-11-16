Geraldine Festival a 'real community effort', organisers say

Preparing for the Harcourts Geraldine Festival that starts on Friday are committee members, from left, Janine Huddleston, Betty-Ann Smart, Sally Millar and Nicky Donkers.

It’s all go in Geraldine as the South Canterbury town prepares for its annual three-day festival celebrating gardens, art and the community.

The festival, which starts on Friday, usually brings tens of thousands to the area, and this year will be no exception, co-ordinator Alex Thorpe said.

The Harcourts Geraldine Festival included a street market on opening day, the main event – the market in the town’s domain, an art exhibition, a photography exhibition, and a floral display, as well as open gardens.

“Last year we had tens of thousands in Geraldine for the festival, and it is definitely going to be big again this year. We’ve had huge engagement on social media.”

However, the weather would also play a big part in attendance numbers with organisers hoping for fine days, she said.

“It’s meant to rain on Friday and hopefully that doesn’t put a damper on things.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Paula Vou, of Timaru, sells art at the 2022 Geraldine Festival Saturday market.

Thorpe said preparations were going well for the festival, with the Saturday market at capacity for stallholders, and people still enquiring about having a stall at the event.

“Everything is sorted, and we’ll kick off on Thursday night with a small function including the art awards,’’ Thorpe said.

“The main events kick off on Friday with the market in the main street.’’

While the festival had run to a similar timetable over the past few years, Thorpe said more food stalls had been added to the Friday market.

“We used to leave food carts off the Friday market so that the cafes and restaurants got the custom of those coming to the market but it’s got so big now that we’ve had to have some in the market.’’

There would also be more children's entertainment in the domain on Saturday, as well as arts and crafts, balloon activities and carnival rides, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Harcourts Geraldine Festival committee members, from left, Janine Huddleston, Betty-Ann Smart, Sally Millar and Nicky Donkers.

“This year the stalls go all the way down Hislop St from the domain, on the Saturday.

“We’re at about 250 stalls for that, and that will have about 25 food stalls.’’

She said the festival was a “real community event’’ and organisers could not run it without the help of Geraldine Lions, Geraldine Land Search and Rescue, and the Geraldine Arts Council, as well as the Geraldine Photography Club.

“And also Bridget who brings all the open gardens together.’’

The committee of volunteers had put in a massive effort leading up to the event, she said.

“We also have great support from our sponsors – Harcourts, the Timaru District Council and Alpine Energy.’’

The markets would both open at 9am.