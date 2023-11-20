Mackenzie to host one of the largest Australasian Rogaining Championships

Jasmine Wells, left, Bridget Guerin, centre, and Grace Reith, all 17, from Geraldine High School competing in the Geraldine High School PTA Rogaine near Woodbury in 2018.

The Mackenzie District will soon host one of the largest Australasian 24-hour Rogaining Championships ever.

Rogaining is an orienteering sport of long distance cross-country navigation, involving route planning and navigation between checkpoints using different types of maps. Checkpoints are scored differently depending on the level of difficulty in reaching them.

Glenmore Station will serve as the event’s headquarters for the event on December 16 and 17.

Nora Audrá, of Wicked Rogaines, said preparations for the two-day event had been going well. The event will be divided into races of three hours, six hours, 15 hours and 24 hours.

“We have already 400 people entered, which includes 250 people for the Australasian 24hr Rogaining Championships, which is also the New Zealand 24hr Rogaining Championships,” Audrá said.

“This is one of the biggest 24hr Rogaines ever organised in Australasia, apart from the World 24hr Rogaining Champs.

“The landowners of both Balmoral Station and Glenmore Station have been very accommodating and super helpful.

“Lake Tekapo School and Lake Tekapo Bright Stars Community Trust have joined in as well. It’s great to involve the whole community in the event.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Checkpoints at a Rogaine event are scored differently depending on the level of difficulty in reaching them.

Audrá said people from across the world had signed up for the event, including entries from the United States, Finland, Australia and South Africa.

“It’s a great way to see the country,” she said.

“The event comes to New Zealand every other year. Last year it was held in Australia.

“I came to Lake Tekapo a few years ago for an event and when the championships came to New Zealand this year, I thought Lake Tekapo would be the perfect place to hold the championships.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Laura King, Brad O'Brien and Roger Wilson, all from Ashburton, competing in the Geraldine High School PTA Rogaine near Woodbury in 2018.

“There are stunning views, flat hills, rolling hills and steep climbs. The area will provide a good challenge for those participating.”

She said the three-hour and the six-hour rogaine challenges would attract an extra 100 people as it was suitable for families and children to participate.

“It’s a great way to spend time with your family and friends. I encourage the Canterbury community to come and support the event.”

The event also served as a fundraiser for Lake Tekapo School, Lake Tekapo Bright Stars Community Trust and New Zealand Red Cross.