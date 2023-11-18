Rookie car customiser shows stunning 1954 International truck

Rodney Kerrison talks about the 1954 International truck he has just finished customising and was on display at the All American Car Show at Caroline Bay, Timaru.

Life is hitting top gear for novice vehicle customiser Rodney Kerrison two-and-a-half years after losing his engineering job.

The 44-year-old decided to escalate his automotive hobby into a full-time operation after the business he worked for in Timaru shut down, and the now budding restorer/customiser has wowed many at the All American Car Show in Timaru on Sunday, with a debut showing of a customised 1954 International truck.

“I just thought I'll give it go, it’s what I like doing. It’s gone good. I'm still in business.

“The best thing is I haven't had to advertise, I've got no signs, I've got no business cards made ... if I did advertise it might be a bit difficult as I'm only a one-man band.

“I'm going to see how long it lasts.

“It all depends on the clientele and who needs what done. At the moment you think money is a bit tight, but people are still spending the money.

“Rust repairs, which I specialise in, are always there. That's a given. I'm not just doing hot rods and cars ... you’ve got to do the smaller jobs as well.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Air ride suspension is a feature of the 1954 International truck customised by Rodney Kerrison for a client and made its show debut at Timaru’s All American Car Show at Caroline Bay.

Kerrison said the truck he built for a client was “something a bit different”.

“It comes from North Taieri [Dunedin] as that was brush-painted on the door.

“There's not many people who do Internationals because Fords and the Chevvys are the main sort of truck, but they are starting to get expensive.”

Kerrison said there was a big following for Internationals in the US but the Australian and New Zealand versions were slightly different with split windscreens.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Under the bonnet of the customised 1954 International truck is a cammed LS1 engine capable of 420hp and is “vicious” according to Rodney Kerrison.

The truck, which was a bit “raggedy” when he received it, now ran a cammed​ LS1 engine with a limited slip Ford differential, 20x10 Ridler​ wheels, a HZ front chassis clip grafted to chassis, Wilwood ​front brakes, custom gauges, custom headlights, custom exhaust, custom-built deck and air-ride suspension.

“The deck is lifted by hydraulic rams and when its down you can't actually tell it opens up.

“The patina​ paint job has been made to look old.

“People ask ‘is that how you are going to leave it?’ I would never paint a car mint nowadays with the road conditions.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rodney Kerrison shows off the custom-built hydraulic deck on the 1954 International truck that he has customised for a client.

“That truck is vicious ... 420hp when you stomp on it, yeah I'm real happy with that.

“I've been building it for more than two years ... but it has been one day a week. Some days I didn't do any as was being pushed to get another finished.”

“It's been a long journey but we are just about there.”

His first major customisation was a 1934 Ford Coupe while a late 1960s Mini restoration to original is underway at the moment.

Supplied The "raggedy" condition of the 1954 International truck ahead of its customisation in Timaru by Rodney Kerrison.

He also had an XC Falcon ute on the books, saying: “That's a big restoration ... it is going to be running a Barra turbo.”

Fast fours and rotaries were also Kerrison’s thing, and he was looking forward to the three-day South Island event in Timaru over the weekend.

"I have my series one RX7 that I built 20 years ago. I sold it and have managed to get that car back.

I've got about 15 cars in my stash ... they are not all hot rods and all that ... three are parts cars but I still have the old school Toyotas as well, wee Corollas, Starlets, an SR coupe that is rotary as well.

Supplied Rodney Kerrison's first major customisation job, a 1934 Ford Coupe.

“I've got my sons into cars as well.

“Cars are cars. I grew up with all those. I still love rotaries, it is the sound, but I still love trucks.”

He also had his own wee hot rod truck.