Shine and show time returns for 30-year-old Honda Civic

Sam List has been busy preparing his 1993 Honda Civic for the Shine and Show section at the 2023 three-day 4 and Rotary event in Timaru.

A six-month restoration has breathed new life back into the car show career of a 30-year-old Honda Civic SiR​ that has been in storage for 15 years.

Sam List said while he knew where the car he bought 24 years ago was stored, when it was pulled out of a shed at his mother's place in Timaru in May, it was literally like a barn find.

"It was covered in bird shit and dust," List said.

"I've had it a while ... it was my second car.

"It's been in hiding that long that my current wife and children didn't even know I had it.

"I kept it out of sight, out of mind, or someone might have said ‘sell it, you are not using it’.

"Can't sell it if you can't see it."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sam List, left, and Frank Spencer undertake some last minute work on the 1993 Honda Civic SiR ahead of the weekend’s 4 and Rotary Show in Timaru.

List was into the car scene between 2003 and 2008, and reckoned he had spent $70,000 to $80,000 on it then, but "then I had kids and a mortgage and shit got expensive".

"Rather than be like everyone else and part it out and sell it off, I just parked it up in my mum's garage and hid it there.”

Then in May, his eldest son Lachlan, 17, asked whether he could go to the Roncalli School ball in it.

In the next three months, the car was resurrected for ball transport, and in the three months since, it has been further refined and refreshed, with the pressure on to have it ready for its return in the Show and Shine section of the three-day 4 and Rotary Show in Timaru on Saturday.

"It's been stripped right back, we got rid of all the unnecessary mouldings in the engine bay, filled up the holes that aren't needed and tidied everything up. There's a full custom interior, we redid all the trims and it has black roof linings.

“It's got a full motor transplant ... the high spec 1997 Integra Type R engine. It's got that full running gear in it and the Recaro seats as well.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Customised tail lights are a feature of the rear of Sam List’s customised 1993 Honda Civic SiR.

The car, which was originally black, was painted blue by List's mate Frank Spencer 16 years ago, and he was responsible for a full repaint in the past four weeks, saying it was refreshing to improve the standard.

"It looks nothing like the original car," List said.

"The original car had those 90s bump strip mouldings all round, they've gone ... the headlights have been changed, I've customised the tail lights. The headlights are for a Civic, but an after market from the US."

List said the money spent on the car in the 2000s was "the price of a house".

"Everything added up: the paint, the motor, wheels and tyres, everything, the suspension ... the airbag suspension alone was like $7000.

"With the competitors we were competing with at the time, I know cars that were in excess of $200,000."

List, an industrial electrician, said the work this time around was "a lot of love and favours". “Basically we've just swapped labour.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Artwork on the bonnet of Sam List’s 1993 Honda Civic SiR was carried out by Paul Glasier.

"It's all a labour of love that has taught me a few skills on the way ... but technology has changed so much ... 100% made the job that much easier.

At the request of Spencer, it would not be driven to the show.

"We going to take it on the car trailer, so there is no risk of anything like stone chips."

Spencer and List said they were happy with the result given the time frame.

“Haven't done it for the value, it's more about the memories.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Frank Spencer and Sam List at work on the 1993 Honda Civic SiR ahead of the weekend’s 4 and Rotary Show in Timaru.

Azhar Bhamji, a 4 and Rotary Show organiser, said “entries are amazing again for another year”.

“We have 15-20 cars coming down from the North Island, which is something we don't normally get.

"Also on the transporter at the moment is one of the best show cars in New Zealand.

"It is a Mazda RX7, and it has won numerous awards in the North Island."

Bhamji said the Mazda would be the lead car for Saturday's cruise.

Saturday's drift demonstration would also feature a female driver for the first time, Christchurch's Grace Hart.

The show was also hosting the fourth round of the New Zealand roll race championship which Bhamji said had really taken off.