'It's time for family': Timaru's Dizzy Spells to close after more than 30 years

For more than three decades, retailer Megan Devries has pushed the boundaries, weathered storms, and helped people. But now it’s time to close the doors to her shop for the last time.

Devries opened Dizzy Spells on Timaru’s Stafford St in about 1990, selling a range of giftware, fetish items and offering a piercing service.

Devries, who plans to close on Saturday, November 25, said she was struggling with her decision to leave her main street store, but it was time for her to focus on family.

“It's only my experiences that have sort of kept me here. But there’s a time when you do have to pull the pin,” she said.

“Times are tough at the moment, and my man wants me to pull back, and I want to spend more time with my Dad.

“I'm lucky because he lives next door, and my daughter ... it’s time for family, and who knows where I'll pop up next? Knowing me, I will pop up somewhere.”

Devries said it was the people who kept her going for 30 years and made the job one she loved.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Devries was a hairdresser before she opened Dizzy Spells.

“I love the people. My clients are amazing. It’s so good to feel like you’re helping them, and they come in for something, they leave with what they want, and they are always stroking my ego.

“I love piercing. I love fetish. It’s just people and making conversation with them. I get right down into their personal space.”

She said she’d made a lot of friends over the years, and her message to the people of South Canterbury was – “thank you, and I’ll miss you terribly”.

She said her experience in retail had seen her “weather the storms” over the years.

“There's been a few, and what you do is you just buckle, tighten the belt right up and just try and weather it, and sometimes it’s been pretty rough.”

She was a hairdresser on the main street before opening the shop, and said she used to have people coming in and asking her if she knew anyone that could pierce around town.

“I was thinking to myself ‘oh I could do that’ and then I got very, very sick, and I actually had to leave my hairdressing job.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sunday is the final day for Dizzy Spells and owner Megan Devries says – “everything must go”.

“I was on my own with my daughter, my marriage broke up, and then I just thought to myself, well, I don't want my daughter to go without anything that she could have had if we were married.

“With $500, I paid my rent, looked after my daughter and opened a business. So, yeah, it was about surviving, really.”

Devries said when she first opened she made most of the items she sold.

“There were a lot of women coming in, mainly. But then I was thinking, well, how can I get the guys in and the girls wanted to spend money on their guys, so then I got into pipes and bongs and things like that.

“We were selling herbals (highs) long, long before it sort of started getting mainstream and I just feel I've pushed the boundaries, pushed the boundaries and pushed the boundaries in Timaru.”

Devries said pushing boundaries was “what it’s all about for me”, and she did it because she enjoyed and loved doing that.

“Timaru needed its boundaries pushed,” she said.

“I got a really good reaction when I first opened, but a lot of businessmen around town told me it was a fad, and it's not going to last, and I don't know whether they looked down their noses a little bit.

“All of those people are gone now, and I'm still around. Now I’m one of the older ones on the street, and I think that's pretty cool.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Devries said she was sure she had helped a lot of people over the years.

She said “there’s just so many” memories, but the sex and fetish side of the business stood out for her.

“We hardly ever had any problems with people coming in being dodgy, and it was mainly couples and individuals just wanting something for purpose.

“Fetish has changed the lives of many people for the better, a lot more relationships as well.

“Fetish is really interesting, because they get down to their nitty-gritty. People open up to me, and we talk about all sorts of things. And I’m sure I’ve helped a lot of people. I really do.”

Devries said she would continue to pierce, do laser tattoo removal, hair removal and skin rejuvenation, and is yet to decide where she would do those things from.

She also plans to continue part of her retail operation online.