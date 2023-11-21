Waimate District Council chief executive reappointed for another five years

Chief executive Stuart Duncan said he was “pleased and honoured” to be remaining in the job.

Waimate District Council's chief executive Stuart Duncan says he is looking forward to a “challenging and exciting” five years, after he was reappointed for the role.

Duncan, on Monday, said he was “pleased and honoured” to be remaining in the job.

“I have never been shy about saying how lucky I am to live in Waimate, work for this council, and have the awesome staff here.

“The next five years will be challenging and exciting, and I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Duncan had completed the maximum term of employment permitted under the Local Government Act of seven years (five years with two-year extension). The role was required to be re-advertised this year.

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley said it had gone through a “thorough process”, which involved a recruitment agency providing an executive search.

Rowley said Duncan, who started in the role in 2017, “has been a massive asset, respected leader, and strong advocate” for the council and the district.

“We were delighted with the calibre of applicants for the position, and would like to thank each of them for showing interest in working with our council and community,” Rowley said.

Duncan started off as a toolmaker, fitter and turner in Whanganui, where he grew up, and his first introduction to local government was in the small Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal in North Queensland, Australia.

Before signing on as the Waimate Council’s chief executive, Duncan’s was chief executive of Victoria Daly Regional Council in the Northern Territory.