Resident saddened after garden vandalised as car show blocked street

Timaru resident Christine Mathieson is distraught that her garden in Timaru was vandalised over the weekend.

Vandalism of a garden has saddened a Timaru homeowner as 15 years of work on some slow-growing plants was wiped out in a few minutes.

Christine Mathieson discovered the footpath outside her home littered with destroyed plants the morning after Te Weka St and Park View Tce had been crowded with people and bumper to bumper vehicles in Timaru for a street cruise as part of the 4 and Rotary South Island Champs.

"I couldn't believe what I was looking at, I was absolutely gutted.” she said.

“I've just been super depressed ever since ...”

She said the moss plants along the street frontage had been planted about 15 years ago by the previous owners and were extremely slow growing.

“They've just ripped off the bottom of the moss plants ... yanked out the flowers... it was all just left here,” she said, pointing to the footpath.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru resident Christine Mathieson with some of the plants ripped from her garden on Saturday night during a time a street was packed with supporters of a street cruise as part of the 4 and Rotary South Island Champs.

“It was terrible ... they are so slow growing, it's not that you can just go and replace them.”

“My partner burst into tears when he saw it, as he knows how hard I work to keep the street frontage beautiful.

“We had about 400 people coming in here on a garden tour a few weeks ago. I'm glad this hadn't happened then.

“What is the point in living in a lovely area when we are constantly being kept awake with the screaming engines and then having to deal with the associated litter that is left behind?”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Some of the plants torn out of Christine Mathieson’s garden during a time her street was packed with supporters of a street cruise as part of the 4 and Rotary South Island Champs.

Her partner, Alan, said “the noise was continuous ... they were just sitting out here revving the engines ... it's not the people with the $100,000 cars, it’s the ones the show drags in”.

“It's just more of a nuisance ... it really upsets her because she loves the garden...

The pair said metal water supply covers had been removed from footpaths and thrown down the road and fireworks were being constantly let off.

Azhar Bhamji, one of the show’s organisers, said the cars and drivers who had entered Saturday night’s street cruise would have all left that area by then.

Sergeant Luke Vaughan of the Christchurch Anti-Social Roaduser Team estimated 1000 cars were involved in Saturday night’s cruise from Caroline Bay to Pleasant Point.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Che Watt of Alexandra creates plenty of smoke during the burn out competition with his 1957 Austin J2 during the ultimate track day section of the 4 and Rotary South Island Champs at Levels Raceway on Sunday.

Vaughan said police “were delighted to see the much-improved road behaviour demonstrated by those involved”.

He said having a presence at the event consistently over the years with high expectations is believed to have got the right message across to event-goers.

“The team’s sustained pressure and setting clear expectations have helped in achieving positive outcomes where this year we had no significant issues or problems,” Vaughan said.

Police issued 60 infringement notices, 13 non-operation orders, as well as impounding one vehicle, and suspending one license. These numbers are down from last year.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cars on display during the Show and Shine event in Timaru held on Saturday as part of the 4 and Rotary South Island Champs in Timaru at the weekend.

Bhamji also said the cruise route had a late change after advice from police about congestion issues, road works and the fact traffic lights would break up the cruise significantly.

Overall, Bhamji said, it had been a great three-day event.

“It was possibly our biggest so far ... cars were a higher calibre and there was more power on the track.”

He said many accommodation outlets were already booked for the 2024 event on November 15-17.