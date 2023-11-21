Furry, four-legged volunteer to the rescue of Mt Peel day walkers

Goose the dog hops out of the Westpac rescue helicopter on Mt Peel on Friday.

The successful rescue of two people from the Mt Peel area in South Canterbury on Friday has been partly attributed to a furry, four-legged volunteer.

A police statement said the pair, who were on a day walk at Little Mt Peel on Friday, had ventured into the hills but missed a track junction and continued past their turnaround point before becoming lost.

South Canterbury and Rakaia Land Search and Rescue volunteers, including Goose the dog, were tasked with locating the missing pair.

The volunteers were supported by the Aoraki police search and rescue squad, and a Westpac rescue helicopter led the aerial operation.

“Goose and his handler followed strong signs of the pair leading along the ridge above Little Mt Peel towards Mt Peel,” the statement said.

“The missing pair were located shortly after by the Westpac rescue helicopter, huddled down in scrub near the summit of Middle Mt Peel.”

NZ POLICE/Supplied Search and rescue personnel exit the rescue helicopter on Friday.

Both walkers were airlifted from the mountain about 3.30am, close to seven hours after they were reported missing.

They were assessed by the Westpac helicopter crew and one was taken to hospital for further medical attention.

Police urged walkers to take care in the area, saying the rescue operation was “a timely reminder” to be “fully prepared and to check the forecast” when venturing into the hills.

“Weather conditions can change quickly. Although it may be fine when you start your walk, you must be prepared for the cold and dark,” the statement said.

“Ensure you have working communication equipment. If you are relying on your cellphone for all manner of navigation and communication, take a battery pack and make sure you know how to use it.”

Police said they were grateful to everyone who contributed to the successful outcome.