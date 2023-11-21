Six bowls teams hunting South Canterbury triples title

Lawn bowlers will head back to the West End Club on Sunday to complete the South Canterbury Bowls Centre’s men’s open triples tournament. (File photo)

Six teams remain in contention for the South Canterbury Bowls Centre's men’s open triples title after qualifying play at the West End Club on Sunday.

The six qualifiers will complete the tournament with knockout play at the same venue this Sunday.

Roger Jackson’s team of Greg Valentine and Dave Wood qualified the hard way with some magic bowls to beat Warren Garrick’s team from Timaru.

The last bowl was on an extra end as Jackson produced a sensational draw shot to ditch to advance to the post-section stage.

Jackson was on fire all day and had huge support from his team. The last two bowls he played in his third game to put Roger Glendinning’s team out were breathtaking and sensational.

He drew shot with his first bowl, but Glendinning played a beauty sitting by kitty. The cool Jackson then produced a beauty to run the shot bowl and keep his team's chances alive.

Tom Taiaroa's team of Barrie Andrews and Shayne Chisnall will possibly be the favourite, but they were never tested with three convincing wins, and they face Jackson in one semifinal.

Gary Ford, Scott Fisher and Nigel Mobberley played outstandingly well all day against strong opposition and came out with flying colours.

Sam Morton and Dean Harper’s teams also had three wins and remain unbeaten.

Sunday’s post-section draw is: 8.30am, Morton v Ford; Garrick v Harper.

Bye round: report 10am, Taiaroa v Jackson.