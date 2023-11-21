Talk on cartooning legend Murray Ball a 'nostalgic' treat for Timaru fans

Timaru Booksellers shop manager Lydia Scholz with a display of Mason Ball’s book about his father.

Timaru residents have a chance to hear about the legendary cartoonist Murray Ball in the words of his son.

Mason Ball will visit the town on Wednesday to speak about his new book, Murray Ball: A Cartoonist’s Life.

The biography covers his late father’s life and the story behind some of his most iconic characters, including those from the Footrot Flats cartoons.

Host and Timaru Booksellers owner Renee Rowland invited him to visit Timaru and said it was “pretty cool” that he took up the offer.

“Murray Ball’s work has been hugely influential for many New Zealanders, and it would be very nostalgic for many of them too,” she said.

“It's a really good opportunity for people to hear about Murray Ball’s life from his son’s perspective and hear about an iconic New Zealand cartoonist.”

Monique Ford/The Post Mason Ball, the son of legendary Footrot Flats creator Murray Ball, has written a biography of his father.

Murray Ball was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2002 for services as a cartoonist.

His Footrot Flats cartoons ran from 1975 to 1994 in newspapers around the world.

His other cartoons included Stanley the Paleolithic Hero​ (the longest-running cartoon in Punch magazine), Bruce the Barbarian​, and All the King's Comrades​.

In 1986, the animated film Footrot Flats: The Dog’s Tale​ was released, based on his cartoons.

Murray Ball died in 2017. He suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and had been nursed at his Gisborne home for some time prior to his death.

Mason Ball will be speaking at Hector Black’s Lounge Bar on Timaru’s Stafford St at 5.30pm on Wednesday.