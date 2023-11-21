South Canterbury drug supply operation target pleads guilty

In the Timaru District Court on Tuesday, Ryley Jane Whyte admitted four drug-related charges. (File photo)

A 24-year-old Timaru woman targeted in a special police operation has pleaded guilty to supplying class A drugs in South Canterbury.

In the Timaru District Court on Tuesday, Ryley Jane Whyte admitted charges of possessing MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) and LSD for supply, supplying MDMA, and possessing stimulants and depressants.

The hearing was before Judge Dominic Dravitzki.

Police launched Operation Cambridge Blue in March to investigate the distribution of methamphetamine across the region. Whyte was one of the targets, according to the police summary of facts.

The operation was launched after police caught 22-year-old Daniel Gary Keen in possession of three 1-gram bags of white powder, $1050 in cash and a gold iPhone on March 12 this year. Police said data from the phone outlined his dealings.

Keen pleaded guilty to supplying MDMA, possessing MDMA, four counts of offering to supply MDMA, and a charge of possessing ketamine before Judge David Robinson in Timaru on July 19.

Whyte was arrested and charged with supplying MDMA on June 17 at a traffic stop, and her address was also searched the same day.

Police analysed the data content of Whyte’s mobile phone and identified drug dealing offences involving the supply of MDMA.

The summary said that on May 14, Whyte supplied 1g of MDMA to an associate. After her arrest, police recovered six half-gram bags of MDMA found on her person during a search at the Timaru police station.

The search of Whyte’s address located 74 tabs of LSD, 34.2g of MDMA powder, a tablet of Ritalin, $1225 in cash, and drug utensils.

“In explanation, the defendant admitted possessing MDMA and the LSD for supply, and claimed that she did it due to needing money,” the summary said.

Whyte’s guilty plea had followed a sentencing indication of 29 months’ jail delivered by Judge Dravitzki on November 2.

She has been remanded on bail to a nominal date of February 5, 2024, when a date will be confirmed for sentencing.

Judge Dravitzki said the sentencing hearing would need to be before him as he had delivered the sentencing indication.