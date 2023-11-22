Fishing for a feed without a licence costs $1100

The scenic splendour of a hydro canal in the Mackenzie Country which is a popular place for sports fishing. (File photo)

A 52-year-old man caught fishing without a licence, who then obstructed a fisheries officer, was convicted and released from the Timaru District Court on Tuesday with fines and orders totalling $1100.

Shane William Pritchard was hooked fishing without a licence by a Central South Island (CSI) Fish and Game officer on the Pukaki hydro canal near Twizel in the Mackenzie District at 12.40pm on May 22, 2023, the organisation’s lawyer, Leticia Glover, told Judge Dominic Dravitzki.

Pritchard was asked to produce his licence but could not because he did not hold one.

That offence is fine only, normally up to about $500, but the situation worsened for the Milton man when he became argumentative and obstructive with the fisheries officer when told his rod was going to be confiscated.

Pritchard told the officer he would not hand over the rod. Glover said Pritchard was then cautioned and served with the more serious offence of obstructing a fisheries officer which necessitated his court appearance.

Glover said the defendant had also failed to respond to various efforts to contact him.

Lawyer John Black said his client was a sickness beneficiary who suffered multiple health issues, and had essentially made a mistake in “fishing for a feed”.

“It’s a fairly low level event, it’s not like a truck load of unsold paua though,” Black said.

“What is not noted in the summary of facts is the actual reason for his attitude towards the officer. The rod belonged to his father who died from suicide last year.

“It had strong sentimental value for him.”

Black said his client now accepted he should have allowed the officer to take the rod, and he had handed it in to court security staff before Tuesday’s hearing.

Glover submitted that the fishing without a licence could be dealt with by a fine of around $300 but said the obstruction charge was normally “significantly higher”, and was therefore for the court to decide, “given the current financial position” of the defendant.

Glover said CSI was making no order for confiscation and destruction of the rod, and it was encouraging the defendant to engage with Fish and Game who could put in place a licence that could be paid off in instalments.

Judge Dravitzki said he took into account the defendant’s background and understood the sentimental value of the rod.

“I take all those into account, and it is a $300 fine for fishing without a licence.”

Judge Dravitzki said the other matter was more serious and usually a much bigger fine was imposed.

“I consider a $500 fine appropriate in this situation, plus a $300 contribution to solicitor’s costs.

“You get your rod back, and it sounds like you can get a licence and pay it back over time.”

CSI’s compliance co-ordinator Hamish Stevens said on Wednesday, “a sports fishing licence costs as little as $24 per day for an adult, a much cheaper and sensible option than getting caught out flouting the law and being ordered to pay hefty fines and costs in court."

Pritchard’s fine follows on from three men being hit with $6700 in fines and costs in early November 2023 after being caught fishing in the nearby Ōhau canal without licences over Labour Weekend 2022. One of the men was also convicted for providing false and misleading particulars and another of exceeding the bag limit.