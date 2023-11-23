Preparations on track for Timaru Harness Racing Club’s annual Summer Cup

Veteran trainer Trevor Harkness preparing The Conqueror for the Summer Races at Phar Lap Raceway on Saturday.

A “high calibre” of racing is expected at the Timaru Harness Racing Club’s summer races on Saturday.

The event also features the Timaru Summer Cup and the Timaru Nursery Stakes.

Club president Gary Moir said everything was falling into place and preparations were on track for 10 races at Phar Lap Raceway.

This will be the second racing event of the season, with two more to go.

The first race has been scheduled to start at 1.15pm.

“This year we are also trying to re-establish the Timaru Nursery Stakes Cup, and we have got a good field of horses for this race and every race,” Moir said.

“We will see a high calibre of races on Saturday, with some of the top horses racing.”

The Timaru Nursery Stakes Cup races were held in 2022 and, prior to that, were last held in 1965.

Moir hoped the South Canterbury community would support the club by visiting the races on Saturday.

“We recently got the go-ahead to keep racing here, and we need to get all the support we can.”

The day will also include prizes for best hat, free Kids Go racing packs, family fun activities, sulky races, and a quiz.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Veteran trainer and farrier Trevor Harkness with The Conqueror, whom he has trained “from scratch”.

Ever since the government-commissioned Messara Report came out in 2018, listing Phar Lap Raceway for possible closure from 2022-23, the Timaru Harness Racing Club and the South Canterbury Racing Club have been battling to keep it open.

In September, South Canterbury president Noel Walker said the club had recently received a letter from New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing chief executive Bruce Sharrock advising that while a review of racecourses around the country was ongoing, Phar Lap Raceway would continue racing.

‘A brilliant beginner’

One of those preparing his horse for race day is veteran trainer and farrier Trevor Harkness, who was looking forward to his six-year-old, The Conqueror, racing following a win in Ashburton last weekend.

“More than half the time he’s been in the first four,” Harkness said.

“He had a pretty tough race in Ashburton, but he can tough it out and do the work if need be. I’ve trained him from scratch, and he’s been pretty easy to go, and he’s a brilliant beginner.

“It's a matter of the first 50 to 100 metres every time and what happens to the horses in front.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Six-year-old The Conqueror has clocked up 73 races, including a win at Ashburton last weekend.

Harkness said The Conqueror has participated in 73 races so far and was “still going strong”. In the last six races, the horse finished in third place, three times in second, and then fourth followed by the win in Ashburton.

“His training has been consistent, and I've recently figured out what he needs and what he doesn't need. Every horse is different, and you need to work each horse out.”

Harkness said if the weather held up on Saturday, and it was a good day, there would be a good crowd.

With more than 60 years of experience as a farrier and trainer under his belt, Harkness’ advice to those wanting to start out in horse racing was to “start at the bottom” with things like apprenticeships.

“It’s poor wages when you start, but you work your way up and later in life it will pay dividends,” he said.

MetService’s forecast shows a cloudy start to Saturday with the odd shower that will clear and become fine in the morning. Southerlies are likely to ease in the afternoon.

A maximum temperature of 14C and a minimum of 3C is expected.