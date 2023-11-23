Celebration trail raising funds to continue restoration of historic Sutherlands Hall

Gemma Barker talks about the planned two-day celebration trail fundraiser for a new kitchen and bathroom at the historic Sutherlands Hall.

A celebration trail encompassing six different themes at six different venues is aiming to fundraise for more improvements at the historic Sutherlands Hall near Pleasant Point.

“Several families around the Sutherland district are opening up their houses to be done up as a theme, so Christmas or Easter or a wedding just to raise money for the Sutherlands Hall,” Sutherlands resident Gemma Barker said.

Besides Christmas, Easter and weddings, the remaining themes are pool, barbecue and birthday.

Barker, who has lived in the area for 15 years, said they were trying to raise money to do up the inside of the hall.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mandy Cartwright, left, and Gemma Barker have fun untangling lights to decorate a Christmas-themed house for the Sutherlands Celebration this Friday and Saturday.

“Three years ago we had the same tour happening and we raised money to do the outside of the hall and get it painted.

“This time, we want to do up the kitchen and bathroom.”

“Hopefully everyone will enjoy it and we can finish off the hall and make it look good for the community.”

Tickets for the event, being held 10am-4pm Friday and Saturday, are $40 and there will be raffles, food and non-alcoholic drinks available at various places.

The hall was part of a school that was open between 1883-1938 and a history board was unveiled in November 2021 after a new roof had been installed.