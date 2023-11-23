It's starting to look a lot like Christmas across South Canterbury

The new Christmas tree, Christmas Star and lights along Stafford St give off a festive glow around Timaru.

Christmas parade preparations are well under way across South Canterbury with new themes, floats and more planned.

Temuka will kick the region’s festivities off with a parade starting at 6pm on Friday.

Parade organiser Lorna Double said more activities had been planned for families this year, and the team was “hoping for a good night”.

“We have so many floats taking part this year.”

She said the floats were always the main attraction, and people came from all over to watch the spectacle.

“It's quite an attraction,” she said. “There are over 20 floats at present, but we usually get about 30. There may be more this year.”

Double said there would be spot prizes, music, and a market in the town square.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to get some Christmas presents.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Temuka Christmas parade organiser Lorna Double says there will be more activities for children and families this year. (File photo)

Geraldine

Geraldine is next up: the town’s Christmas parade is planned for December 1 and this year has taken on the theme of “nursery rhymes”.

“The parade is a wonderful community Christmas celebration – not only for Geraldine, but also for our wider communities from all around the South Canterbury region,” Geraldine.nz co-ordinator Betty-Ann Smart said.

“We want this year to be our best parade yet.”

The Geraldine parade regularly tops 40 floats and takes nearly an hour to wind its way along Talbot St .

Smart said competition for the parade cups was stiff, with local businesses and organisations working hard to outdo one another.

The parade will take place on Friday, December 1, from 6.30pm.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sharon Stace dressed as the movie character Maleficent for the Waimate Christmas Parade in 2020.

Waimate

The Waimate Christmas Parade, to be held the day after Geraldine on December 2, has a few new inclusions that will remain a secret until the day, organiser Mandy Tangney said.

“It’s something for the boys to get them to come and check out the parade,” she said.

“We’ll have custom cars during the parade, Thomas the Tank and plenty of costumes.

“The parade will start at 11am at the Basilica and end at Seddon Square, where we’ll have the family fun day.”

Flip Side would provide entertainment, she said.

Tangney urged the Waimate community to come and support the parade.

“We’re a small team of organisers that fundraise throughout the whole year for the parade.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Christmas lights emit a festive glow on Timaru’s Stafford St on Thursday.

Timaru

Float numbers for this year’s PrimePort Timaru Santa Parade, on December 3, stand at 51 and may soon beat last year’s numbers.

Organiser Teressa May said the floats would be joined by two groups of Christchurch entertainers.

“Everything is looking good so far this year,” she said.

“The Rose Festival will be taking place at the same time, so there will be food vendors at Caroline Bay. It’s going to be a very busy day at the bay.”

Pleasant Point

Pleasant Point’s Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, December 15, from 7pm till 8pm.