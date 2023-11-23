Market day and party to celebrate South Canterbury heritage

Donning Victorian-themed costumes in preparation for Saturday’s Heritage Alive event are, from left, Ray Bennett, Desley Hayward, Sharleyne Diamond and the Rev Ben Randall.

South Canterbury heritage will be celebrated this weekend during an event that links the museum in Timaru with the neighbouring St Mary’s Church.

Heritage Alive is a free public event run by the church, the South Canterbury Historical Society and the South Canterbury Museum.

Museum curator Philip Howe said the museum was “all about local heritage” and St Mary's Church was “an important part of our town's history as well as being a fascinating example of architecture”.

He said the annual event would offer tours of the church, an all-ages competition to find out historical facts, free musical entertainment, Christmas market stalls and Christmas cake, barbecue sausages, and hot and cold drinks.

“Children will be able to try their hand at old-fashioned Victorian games and join with adults to take part in the fact-finding competition with a prize draw,” Howe said.

“The Heritage Alive event has run for a number of years and has proven to be a popular event for families and people of all ages.”

Heritage Alive will be at St Mary’s Church, Timaru, from 10am till 1.30pm on Saturday.