Family-focused Waimate Christmas in the Square returns

Waimate Christmas in the Square organisers, Glenda and John Begg, in front of the Christmas tree in Seddon Square.

A major event on Waimate’s social calendar is back again, bringing Christmas cheer and family-focused events with it.

Christmas in the Square returns to the small South Canterbury town on Monday, at its home base in Seddon Square.

Organiser John Begg said the event will have plenty of family-focused large games, picnic spaces, constant entertainment and food available.

“This year will see the return of the very popular giant human Foosball game with teams vying for the championship,” Begg said.

“With this, there will be plenty of games for family groups of all ages, including Wipeout, Ball Rush, bouncy castles and several large lawn games.

“The newly restored chairoplane from the Waimate Museum will be running.””

Begg said a full-sized nativity scene would be another attraction.

Christmas in the Square, which started in 2007, is a major event on Waimate's social calendar and has become the premier Christmas event in South Canterbury and North Otago, Begg said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate Christmas in the Square organisers, John and Glenda Begg, and Waimate Strawberry Fare committee members, Clare and Andy Saunders-Tack, at Seddon Square.

In 2022, Christmas in the Square attracted about 3000 people.

Begg said John Street Kindergarten will provide some family fun activities for children under six and their parents.

“Each year we provide a hospitality tent where we encourage the elderly to sit and enjoy the night. On the other side of the park there will be a children’s activity tent right next door to our rather impressive Santa’s grotto. Children will be able to meet the big man and their parents can take photos.

“Mr and Mrs Whippy, several coffee carts and a range of food carts will also be present for those who still have money to spend after buying their Christmas presents.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Regina Bennenbroek and her dog Jasper, of Ōamaru, at Waimate’s Christmas in the Square in 2022.

Begg said a range of local performers will be hitting the stage and a singing competition between several teams will be held.

“The evening will end with a fireworks display. It is getting more difficult and expensive to host fireworks displays and with this comes some important limitations for safety reasons.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The crowd at the Waimate Christmas in the Square in 2022.

Begg said Boland Park will be fenced to allow the professionals to safely focus on their job and said if the fence was breached, the fireworks would not go ahead.

“We encourage people to stand back and enjoy the fireworks which are set to play to music. If you’re a pet owner, we apologise ahead of time and remind you that this is only for 5 minutes. We will be making sure our pets are inside with doors and windows shut.”

Begg said for the volunteer team, it was expected to be a 16-hour day, starting with setting up during the day to packing up the tents, chairs, tables, games and the stage at the end of the event.

He suggests people come early and get a spot to arrange their picnic and enjoy the evening with family, friends, workmates and neighbours.

Christmas in the Square will start at 6pm.