Jail warning for 71-year-old woman after fifth drink-driving conviction

An alcohol interlock device will be again mandatory for a Temuka woman after she received a fifth conviction related to alcohol-impaired driving.

Jail is the next stop for a 71-year-old South Canterbury woman if she is caught drink-driving again, she was told in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

Julia Annie Cairns was caught drink-driving after a complaint was made to police about her driving in Temuka on the evening of June 15, 2023.

She pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving a third or subsequent time, and driving contrary to the terms of an alcohol interlock licence.

It was her fifth conviction for some form of alcohol-impaired driving, Judge Dominic Dravitzki said during sentencing on Thursday. The judge said he accepted that two of her prior convictions, from the early 2000s, were “reasonably” historical.

“But two of them are not,” he said, referring to a conviction in July 2020 involving excess breath alcohol, and one in July 2021 involving excess blood alcohol and an alcohol interlock licence.

“This is your third such conviction in three years and that is concerningly serious.

“A starting point for a fifth drink-driving conviction, where you have three of them in recent succession like that, is undoubtedly a sentence of imprisonment.

“It is important that you recognise and understand the seriousness of this offending.”

The judge said the defendant’s lawyer, Tiffany McRae, submitted that it was “not in anyone’s interest” to send Cairns to jail.

“But the reality is, that if you come before the court again for this type of offending, that is where you are going,” he told Cairns.

“That's because drink-driving is dangerous, and the result is people get hurt and killed, and you've developed a recent history of driving in an impaired way.

“You have to stop that … or there is only one place you will end up. If anyone is hurt by your drink-driving, you would undoubtedly be going to jail and potentially for a lengthy period.”

The judge said that while Cairns’ latest breath test reading, of 458 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, was not the highest the court sees, it was “clearly aggravated” by her alcohol interlock licence status. “You shouldn't have been driving at all.”

The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250mcg per litre of breath. Interlock licence holders may only drive vehicles fitted with a device that prevents the vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected on the driver’s breath.

The summary of facts said Cairns was driving about 7.45pm on June 15.

“Police responded to a complaint regarding your driving, which would indicate that your intoxication was obviously impairing your ability to drive,” the judge said.

“You were stopped, you were noticed to be affected by alcohol … [and] you were breath tested … It is concerning that there was some driving fault as well.”

The judge said the pre-sentence report writer had noted Cairns did not think she had an alcohol problem. “It would indicate to me that you do, and you are back here again.”

The judge said the report suggested Cairns was “really struggling with this offending and really very upset” about it. “It may well be that there are things going on in your life that you can do with support for.”

The starting point for sentencing was 13 months in jail, with a 25% reduction to 10 months for an early guilty plea. The judge converted this to five months’ home detention.

The home detention sentence also has an ordered substance abuse assessment and 12 months of post-detention conditions.

In addition, Cairns was disqualified from driving for 28 days, after which she could apply for an alcohol interlock licence. A zero alcohol licence application could follow but not before Cairns had attended a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency assessment centre.